Iowa All-State WR Zay Robinson Commits To Penn State, Matt Campbell
The latest former Iowa high school football standout to commit to Penn State through the transfer portal is Zay Robinson.
Robinson, a wide receiver from Valley High School, announced late last year that he would leave Iowa State following the decision by Matt Campbell to take the head coach position at Penn State.
Once the transfer portal window opened up, Robinson quickly made the move to join Campbell in Happy Valley like so many of his fellow former Cyclones and Iowa high school football standouts have done in the past few days.
“Let’s work,” Robinson posted on social media.
Zay Robinson Had Brilliant High School Career At Valley
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was a three-star prospect by all the major recruiting outlets coming out of Valley where he earned all-state honors. Robinson helped lead the Tigers to a runner-up finish in Class 5A, catching 48 passes for 661 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior with three kickoff returns for scores.
An injury kept Robinson off the field as a high school junior, but he caught 36 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. He was also a member of the back-to-back Valley Class 4A boys basketball state championship teams.
Robinson held offers from Iowa State, Iowa, Colorado, Kansas State, Missouri and Vanderbilt coming out of high school.
This past year for the Cyclones, Robinson saw action in three games, including his first career catch in the season finale vs. Oklahoma State. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt.