Iowa Boys High School Basketball Finals Set For 1A, 2A
The Iowa high school boys basketball season continues to move towards the state tournament, as district finals were held in Class 1A and 2A.
Substate championships are now on deck for the two classes, with all 16 games set to take place this Saturday, February 28 at neutral sites around the state.
Winners of the substate games will advance to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Tournament, which begins March 9 in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
Madrid One Step Away From Returning As 1A State Champions
In 1A, defending state champion Madrid will take on Woodbine from the Knapp Center on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines as part of a doubleheader that also features St. Edmond playing Riverside.
Other 1A substate finals include Calamus-Wheatland vs. Burlington Notre Dame and Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Montezuma from Iowa City High, Boyden-Hull vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard in Sioux City, North Union vs. MMCRU in Storm Lake, South Winneshiek vs. Bishop Garrigan in Mason City and East Marshall vs. Bellevue in Solon.
Defending 2A Champs Back In Substate Final
Two sites hosting 1A substate finals will do the same in 2A, as defending champion Western Christian plays Tri-Center from Sioux City East and Southeast Valley plays Unity Christian from Storm Lake. The McLeod Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will see Beckman Catholic face Grundy Center and Cascade play Aplington-Parkersburg.
Rounding out the 2A substate finals will be Treynor vs Underwood in Council Bluffs, Kuemper Catholic vs. Roland-Story in Jefferson, Pella Christian vs. Union Community in Marshalltown and Northeast vs. Iowa City Regina in Muscatine.
Iowa High School Boys Basketball Substate Championships
Saturday, February 28
Class 1A
- * Calamus-Wheatland vs. Burlington Notre Dame in Iowa City (Iowa City High)
- * Woodbine vs. Madrid in Des Moines (Drake University)
- * Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Montezuma in Iowa City (Iowa City High)
- * Boyden-Hull vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard in Sioux City (Sioux City East)
- * North Union vs. MMCRU in Storm Lake
- * St. Edmond vs. Riverside in Des Moines (Drake University)
- * South Winneshiek vs. Bishop Garrigan in Mason City
- * East Marshall vs. Bellevue in Solon
Class 2A
- * Treynor vs. Underwood in Council Bluffs (Thomas Jefferson)
- * Beckman Catholic vs. Grundy Center in Cedar Falls (Northern Iowa)
- * Kuemper Catholic vs. Roland-Story in Jefferson (Greene County)
- * Pella Christian vs. Union Community in Marshalltown
- * Northeast vs. Iowa City Regina in Muscatine
- * Cascade vs. Aplington-Parkersburg in Cedar Falls (Northern Iowa)
- * Western Christian vs. Tri-Center in Sioux City (Sioux City East)
- * Southeast Valley vs. Unity Christian in Storm Lake