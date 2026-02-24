Former Iowa High School Basketball Standouts Enter Transfer Portal
Two former Iowa high school boys basketball standouts have announced they are entering the transfer portal.
Brothers Kadyn and Toryn Severson made the announcement via social media. The two were both Madrid High School graduates who were on the Waldorf University men’s basketball team this past season.
Last winter, Toryn Severson led Madrid to the Class 1A Iowa high school boys basketball state championship, earning MVP honors at the state tournament along with being a first team all-state, all-conference and all-district selection. He became the school's career scoring leader.
Toryn Severson Averaged Almost 24 Points Per Game As Senior
Madrid finished 28-0 with Severson at the controls, as he averaged 23.5 points and seven rebounds per game, shooting 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line.
Severson took a medical redshirt this past year at Waldorf after playing in four games while averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.
“I’m excited to announce that I’m entering the transfer portal with (four) remaining years of eligibility,” Toryn Severson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “After a year of medically redshirting I am healthy and ready to compete. I am looking for a program that values teamwork and high-intensity play.
“I’m excited for what’s next.”
Kadyn Severson Was On Waldorf Roster For Two Seasons
Kadyn Severson spent two seasons with Waldorf, playing in eight games this past winter while scoring seven points. As a senior at Madrid, he averaged almost 14 points per game on nearly 56 percent shooting from the floor.
“After talks with my family I’m excited to announce that I’m entering the transfer portal,” Kadyn Severson posted on X. “I have (two) years of eligibility left and I’m a 4.0 (grade point average) student that has made the dean’s list every single semester.
“I’m looking for a program that values culture and hard working atmosphere.”
A third brother, Jevyn Severson, is currently a sophomore at Madrid and won of the top college football prospects in his class.