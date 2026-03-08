Iowa Boys High School State Basketball: Players To Watch

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament hits the hardwood inside Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa beginning Monday and runs through Friday night.

Some of the best talent in the state has helped lead their respective team to this point with hopes of ending it by cutting down the nets with a state championship.

As a reminder, High School on SI will have complete coverage of the entire tournament from the quarterfinals through the championships in all four classes.

Here is a look at some of the top players set for action in the Iowa boys high school state basketball tournament.

Iowa Boys High School State Basketball Tournament: Players To Watch

Class 4A

Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior

Schultz has the Rams poised to make a splash, entering state with numbers that include 25 points per game, seven rebounds over two assists and nearly a steal and a block.

Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest

The future Nebraska Husker leads the Wolves at 21.8 points per game and just about 10 rebounds, adding over three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls



Gerdes will make the short trip over to Northern Iowa in the fall but hopes to lead the Tigers to gold first. He averages 21 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks a game.

Jaydon Kimbrough, Cedar Falls

The Tigers have their own 1-2 punch with Kimbrough, as he averages just over 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

Nicare Cavil, Johnston

If the Dragons are going to pull the upset, they’ll need plenty from Cavil, as the junior averages 16 points with 3.4 assists and two steals.

Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest

The second piece of the puzzle for the Wolves is Davis, as the big man is headed to Illinois next year. He posts 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and over three blocks per game.

Evan Jacobson, Waukee

Jacobson plans to give football and basketball a go at Texas A&M, as the uber-athlete averages 14.4 points and seven rebounds per game for the Warriors.

Noah Martens, Dowling Catholic

Martens leads the Maroons into battle, averaging 13 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals a night.

Class 3A

Hudson Lorensen, ADM

Lorensen is the leading scorer by average in the 3A state tournament at 22.4 points per game.

Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake

Boyd picked up the pieces when Jaidyn Coon went out with an injury for part of the season, averaging 20.6 points per game with five rebounds, four assists and almost two steals per game.

Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake

Speaking of the future Creighton Bluejay, he has returned to the floor, bringing with him his 21.4 points per game, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Murray has maybe been the hottest scorer in the state over the last few weeks, raising his average to 21 per game with 4.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Evan Abbott, Ballard

The Bombers are balanced and strong, with Abbott at the forefront with his 19 points and four rebounds a night.

Jack McGuire, Pella

McGuire leads the Dutch into battle, averaging 17 points, almost seven rebounds, over two assists and nearly three combined blocks and steals.

Trey Bryte, ADM

A walking triple-double, Bryte has posted multiple of those this year. He averages 15 points, over nine rebounds, almost eight assists, 2.5 steals and a block a night.

AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Evans, a James Madison commit, adds 12 points with over eight rebounds and nearly three assists for the Saints.

Class 2A

Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg

The leader of the Falcons, Waller averages over 21 points a night with 8.6 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Landon De Stigter, Western Christian

The Pack are back and as strong as ever thanks to De Stiger, as the senior averages 19 points, 6.6 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.

Tayden Moret, Western Christian

When teams try to take De Stiger away, Moret shines, as the sophomore is averaging 19.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals.

Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian

One of the top athletes in the state, Bosma enters his final season on the hardwood averaging 18 points, four assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals per game.

Ryan Clair, Kuemper Catholic

The high-octane Knights generate a lot of offense, with Clair being one of the top scorers at 17 points per game. The senior also averages seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina

Wallace’s skills are not limited to the football field, as the highly-regarded prospect leads the Regals at 16.6 points per game while grabbing six rebounds with two assists and a steal.

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center

Speaking of talented athletes, Jirovsky, a Stanford golf recruit and quarterback for the Spartans, produces 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals a game.

Class 1A

Hunter Horn, St. Edmond

Horn became the school’s career scoring leader this year, averaging 26.2 per game with 9.3 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame

The Western Illinois commit averages almost 25 points a night with nine rebounds, 6.6 assists and three steals.

Landon Blum, Woodbine

Another elite football prospect, Blum dominated in the substate final to get the Tigers back to the elite eight. He enters averaging 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.

Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan

Joyce and the Golden Bears know how to win, doing so in claiming the eight-player football title this past fall. The junior leads Garrigan at 18.4 points per game with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden-Hull

Never an easy out, Kleinwolterink and Boyden-Hull are battle-tested, as the senior brings 18 points with three rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game with him.

Amaury Thomas, Bishop Garrigan

A nightly double-double, the senior averages 15 points and 13 rebounds with over a block and a steal per game.

Garret Van Es, Boyden-Hull

Another senior averaging a double-double is Van Es, as he sits at 12.6 points and 12.6 rebounds.