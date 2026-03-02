Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? - March 2, 2026
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Feb. 23-28. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge wrestling.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Roman Henry, Sioux City West boys basketball
The talented freshman went off in a 4A postseason contest vs. Sioux City North, scoring a single-game state-leading 52 points. Henry, who collected 14 rebounds, was 14 of 24 from the field and 20 of 22 at the free throw line.
AJ Harder, Tri-Center boys basketball
Harder scored 42 points as Tri-Center erased a 17-point deficit to secure a district title with a win over Cherokee, 77-73.
Landon Costello, Maquoketa boys bowling
Costello rolled a 249 in the 1A finals at state bowling to win the individual title.
Damien Timm, Urbandale boys bowling
Timm claimed the 3A individual bowling title by three pins after recording a 748 series in the prelims to earn the No. 2 seed.
Cole Darling, ADM boys bowling
Darling rolled a 237 in the finals to capture the 2A individual title as the No. 4 seed. He earned a two-pin semifinal victory during bracket play.
Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier boys basketball
The senior went off for a school single-game record 37 points in a substate semifinal victory over Waverly-Shell Rock.
Jaxon Clark, Keokuk boys basketball
Clark and Keokuk moved one step closer to the state tournament, as the senior recorded 22 points with 23 rebounds vs. Center Point-Urbana.
Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
In a dominating postseason win, Rice, a Nebraska commit, scored a school-record 50 points, leading the Wolves to a 101-58 victory.
Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls basketball
Underwood helped punch a return trip to state for the defending champions with a 24-point, nine-rebound, four-block performance in the regional final.
Amario Aguirre, Ankeny boys basketball
The senior had a triple-double in the postseason vs. three-time defending 4A state champion Valley, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.