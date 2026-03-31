Iowa Boys High School Tennis Team Rankings Released

The Iowa Boys Tennis Coaches have released team rankings for the start of the 2026 season in Iowa boys high school tennis.

Starting off the year in the No. 1 spots will be Waukee Northwest in Class 2A and Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 1A.

Iowa City West, Johnston, Pleasant Valley and Linn-Mar round out the Top 5 in 2A while Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock complete the 1A Top 5 behind Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Both Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Xavier claimed the team state titles a year ago. The Wolves earned 5-0 wins over both Dowling Catholic and Iowa City West before besting Cedar Rapids Prairie in the finals, 5-1.

Cedar Rapids Xavier silenced Boone and Decorah, earning a 5-3 victory over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in the championship match.

State Team Tennis Makes Change For 2026

New for 2026 Iowa boys tennis season will be substate team tennis, as the Top 32 teams from each classification advance to participate. Previously, all teams started play in team state just like individual state qualifiers.

Eight substates with up to four teams each will compete. There will be one host site for each substate for the semifinal round and the substate final.

Here are the Iowa boys high school tennis team rankings from the Iowa Boys Tennis Coaches .

Iowa Boys High School Tennis Team Rankings

Class 2A

Waukee Northwest Iowa City West Johnston Pleasant Valley Linn-Mar Ames Dowling Catholic Cedar Rapids Prairie Cedar Rapids Washington West Des Moines Valley

Class 1A