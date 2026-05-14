New No. 1 Emerges In Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings

One of the three No. 1 teams in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings has a new face, as Denver took the place of Davenport Assumption in Class 1A.

Denver, unbeaten, jumped from third to first, as Davenport Assumption dropped one spot. Des Moines Christian fell from No. 2 to No. 5, with Hudson and Council Bluffs St. Albert both moving up.

Iowa City Regina Catholic joined the Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Maquoketa, who dropped out.

Waukee Northwest, Waverly-Shell Rock Remain No. 1

The other two classes have the same top-ranked teams in Waukee Northwest in Class 3A and Waverly-Shell Rock in Class 2A.

Still unbeaten at 7-0-3, Waukee Northwest has held the top spot in Class 3A, the state’s largest classification for girls soccer. West Des Moines Valley followed, as the remaining ranked teams all stayed the same this week.

Waverly-Shell Rock is still unbeaten, sporting a 10-0-1 record. The Top 3 teams remained the same this week in Class 2A in the Go-Hawks, Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes. North Scott moved up to fourth from fifth, as Gilbert jumped from 10th to fifth. The Tigers are also still unbeaten at 11-0-2.

North Polk fell three spots from third to sixth, as Clear Creek-Amana moved into 15th with Bondurant-Farrar dropping out.

Girls Soccer Postseason Pairings Still To Be Released

Postseason pairings for Iowa girls high school soccer should be released in the coming days, as boys pairings were posted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The rankings will play a vital role in the decision making for the postseason pairings, including the state tournament for those teams that qualify.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings. This is the sixth edition of the rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

Waukee Northwest West Des Moines Valley Ankeny Centennial Waukee Bettendorf Ankeny Linn-Mar Pleasant Valley Iowa City Liberty Johnston Cedar Rapids Kennedy Ames Iowa CIty West Cedar Rapids Prairie Des Moines Roosevelt

Dropped out: None

Class 2A

Waverly-Shell Rock Norwalk Dallas Center-Grimes North Scott Gilbert North Polk Sioux City Bishop Heelan ADM Spencer Cedar Rapids Xavier Lewis Central Pella Burlington Fort Madison Clear Creek-Amana

Dropped out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 1A

Denver Davenport Assumption Hudson Council Bluffs St. Albert Des Moines Christian Treynor Colfax-Mingo Aplington-Parkersburg Tri-Center Dyersville Beckman Catholic Kuemper Catholic Vinton-Shellsburg MOC-Floyd Valley Iowa Falls-Alden Iowa City Regina

Dropped out: Maquoketa (12)