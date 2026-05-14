New No. 1 Emerges In Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings
One of the three No. 1 teams in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings has a new face, as Denver took the place of Davenport Assumption in Class 1A.
Denver, unbeaten, jumped from third to first, as Davenport Assumption dropped one spot. Des Moines Christian fell from No. 2 to No. 5, with Hudson and Council Bluffs St. Albert both moving up.
Iowa City Regina Catholic joined the Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Maquoketa, who dropped out.
Waukee Northwest, Waverly-Shell Rock Remain No. 1
The other two classes have the same top-ranked teams in Waukee Northwest in Class 3A and Waverly-Shell Rock in Class 2A.
Still unbeaten at 7-0-3, Waukee Northwest has held the top spot in Class 3A, the state’s largest classification for girls soccer. West Des Moines Valley followed, as the remaining ranked teams all stayed the same this week.
Waverly-Shell Rock is still unbeaten, sporting a 10-0-1 record. The Top 3 teams remained the same this week in Class 2A in the Go-Hawks, Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes. North Scott moved up to fourth from fifth, as Gilbert jumped from 10th to fifth. The Tigers are also still unbeaten at 11-0-2.
North Polk fell three spots from third to sixth, as Clear Creek-Amana moved into 15th with Bondurant-Farrar dropping out.
Girls Soccer Postseason Pairings Still To Be Released
Postseason pairings for Iowa girls high school soccer should be released in the coming days, as boys pairings were posted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The rankings will play a vital role in the decision making for the postseason pairings, including the state tournament for those teams that qualify.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings. This is the sixth edition of the rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Rankings
Class 3A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Bettendorf
- Ankeny
- Linn-Mar
- Pleasant Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Johnston
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Ames
- Iowa CIty West
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Des Moines Roosevelt
Dropped out: None
Class 2A
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Norwalk
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- North Scott
- Gilbert
- North Polk
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- ADM
- Spencer
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Lewis Central
- Pella
- Burlington
- Fort Madison
- Clear Creek-Amana
Dropped out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 1A
- Denver
- Davenport Assumption
- Hudson
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Des Moines Christian
- Treynor
- Colfax-Mingo
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Tri-Center
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Kuemper Catholic
- Vinton-Shellsburg
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Iowa Falls-Alden
- Iowa City Regina
Dropped out: Maquoketa (12)
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker