Iowa’s Best High School Wrestlers: Meet The State’s Top Seniors

Dreshaun Ross, Jake Knight, Blake Fox lead talented group

Dana Becker

Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wrestles Johnston's Mason Roethler during the 215-pound semifinal match of the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Urbandale.
Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wrestles Johnston's Mason Roethler during the 215-pound semifinal match of the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Urbandale. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The group of senior wrestlers competing in Iowa this year is as strong and deep as ever. That includes three-time state champions Dreshaun Ross and Blake Fox, who are both going for history this season.

Ross, who wrestles for Fort Dodge Senior High, and Fox, who is at Osage High School, are looking to add their names to the list of four-time state champions in Iowa high school wrestling. 

Several other seniors are returning as state champions from a year ago, along with even more who finished in the Top-4.

Here is a look at some of the top seniors competing in Iowa high school wrestling this year.

Iowa High School Wrestling Seniors

Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge

The future Oklahoma State Cowboy has not lost a high school match since his freshman season, going 20-0 in a shortened junior year. He won the Class 3A 215-pound title last year and also won gold as a sophomore and freshman. Coming into the season, Ross was 111-2.

Blake Fox, Osage

Blake Fox, Iowa, wrestling
Osage's Blake Fox wins over Lake Mills' Steve Brandenburg at 144 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second three-timer who is seeking a fourth state championship, Fox went 59-0 last year for the Green Devils, winning gold at 144 pounds. He was 160-3 coming into the year.

Jake Knight, Bettendorf

Knight can earn a third championship this year, as he is a four-time finalist. Knight captured gold at 120 pounds last year, finishing 48-1. He had just three losses going into the season.

Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley

Honnold is chasing a third consecutive state title to conclude his high school career, going 52-0 last year. He was 49-2 in winning gold as a sophomore after placing eighth as a freshman.

Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk

Part of the famed Jesuroga family and one of the top Ram wrestlers, Jesuroga got atop the podium at 144 last year, going 34-3. He has previously finished fourth and seventh.

Jaxon Miller, Carlisle

Jaxon Miller, Iowa, wrestling
Carlisle’s Jaxon Miller gets raise his hand by an official after winning over Linn-Mar’ Barrett Mieras in their 165-pound wrestling in the 3A boys state quarter-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller took that next step after a runner-up sophomore season, going 42-2 to earn his first state title last year. He was seventh as a freshman.

Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon

After back-to-back silvers, Jaspers walked away from state with gold last year, winning it all with a perfect 47-0 record. 

Mason Koehler, Glenwood

The big man has climbed from eighth as a freshman to fifth as a sophomore to first as a junior, putting together a 42-4 record last year.

Boden White, Denver

White was 56-0 as a junior, securing his first state championship. He placed second with a 45-3 mark as a sophomore.

Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco

Belinsky had a tremendous junior season for the Dons, winning it all at 106 with a 14-0 mark.

Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West

Pierce has reached the finals three times, settling for second each of the past two seasons after winning gold as a freshman. He has lost just seven times during those runs.

Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial

Following back-to-back fourths, Vandermark made the finals last year at 120, placing second with a 41-3 record.

Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk

Oberbroeckling reached the 138-pound 3A final a year ago, earning silver after placing sixth as a sophomore.

Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf

Lincoln Jipp, wrestling, Iowa
Bettendorf’s Lincoln Jipp wresltes Linn-Mar’s Philip Jacobs in the 175-pound championship during the Dan Gable Donnybrook wrestling tournament finals Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The future North Carolina Tar Heels seeks his first state title after placing second a year ago. He was also third as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman, winning over 40 matches each season.

Tucker Wheeler, PCM

Wheeler reached the finals at 157 pounds as a junior, going 41-7 to collect a silver to pair with his fourth place medal.

Christian Dunning, Clear Lake

After qualifying as a sophomore, Dunning won 53 matches in a row before falling in the finals at 175 pounds.

Liam Adlfinger, Wilton

A state champion as a sophomore, Adlfinger made it back to the finals last year, scoring a silver with a 39-3 record.

Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills

Brandenburg made a big jump up the podium, going from seventh to second. He has won all but seven matches the last two years.

Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah

McGargill entered state unbeaten and won 56 in a row before a loss in the finals at 165. He was sixth as a sophomore at state.

Gatlin Rogers, Wilton

A second and a sixth hang on the resume for Rogers, who has gone 83-16 over the past two years.

Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar

Nolan Fellers, wrestling, Iowa
Fort Dodge's Koy Davidson, left, wrestles Bondurant-Farrar's Nolan Fellers at 138 pounds during the Class 3A high school boys state wrestling tournament quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. 230216 State 3a Boys Wr 025 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Nebraska commit, Fellers has scored three consecutive bronze finishes, winning at least 35 matches all three seasons. He has just 10 total losses during that time.

Cody Trevino, Bettendorf

Following two straight thirds, Trevino will try to make his first finals in his final opportunity. He has at least 41 wins all three years, having also placed fourth as a freshman.

Cael McCabe, Fairfield

After going 32-5 and placing second as a sophomore, McCabe was third last year, finishing 37-3.

Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon

Ryan went 51-2 a season ago, finishing third at 150 pounds. He was also fourth as a sophomore and eighth as a freshman.

Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

From seventh to third was the jump for Mulder, as he finished 49-2 a season ago.

Henry Mohr, Waukee Northwest

Mohr was fourth as a junior for the Wolves, going 35-12 at heavyweight.

