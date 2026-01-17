High School

Iowa’s Best High School Wrestlers: Meet The State’s Top Juniors

Nico DeSalvo, Gavin Landers, Dawson Youngblut all going for third titles

Dana Becker

Southeast Polk’s Nico DeSalvo gets raise his hand by an official after winning over Waukee Northwest’s Joey Cahill during their 113-pound wrestling in the 3A boys state quarter-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Southeast Polk’s Nico DeSalvo gets raise his hand by an official after winning over Waukee Northwest’s Joey Cahill during their 113-pound wrestling in the 3A boys state quarter-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three Iowa high school junior wrestlers are hoping to add a third championship to their respective resumes this coming winter.

Nico DeSalvo from Southeast Polk High School, Gavin Landers of Denver High School and Dawson Youngblut from Don Bosco High School are juniors with two championships already under their belts.

All three have the opportunity to make it 3-for-3.

Here is a look at some of the top junior wrestlers in Iowa high school athletics, as we previously featured some of the top senior wrestlers.

Iowa High School Wrestling Juniors

Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk

After going 38-1 with a state title as a freshman, DeSalvo put together a perfect sophomore season, finishing 38-0 at 113 pounds in 3A.

Gavin Landers, Denver

Two-for-two for Landers in two seasons of high school wrestling, including a 51-0 run last year at 126 pounds. He also finished perfect as a ninth-grader, going 46-0.

Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco

The future Iowa Hawkeye was 43-0 as a sophomore, capturing gold at 138 pounds in 1A. Youngblut finished 38-1 during his freshman season, and also atop the podium.

Mac Crosson, Indianola

Crosson was 36-4 and placed third as a freshman, improving to 32-0 with a gold last year at 138 pounds.

Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial

Dhabolt made the climb from third to first, as he has gone 68-4 over his first two seasons.

Urijah Courter, West Marshall

Courter secured a perfect sophomore season, finishing 43-0 with gold at 113.

Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco

Hayden Schwab, Iowa, wrestling
Don Bosco's Hayden Schwab wins over Wilton's Liam Adlfinger wrestles at 120 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being denied as a freshman in the state finals, Schwab dominated his way to gold, going 45-1. 

Brady Hagen, Dowling Catholic

Despite his youth, Hagen had a strong showing as a sophomore at heavyweight, placing second with a 26-5 record.

Easton Enyeart, Ballard

The 11th-grader will look to go from fourth to second to first, as he has two medals on his resume right now.

Carter Schmauss, Crestwood

Schmauss placed second at 126 pounds last winter, finishing the year with a record of 44-5. He was fifth as a freshman.

Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Davis has lost just four times in his first two high school seasons, claiming silver and bronze at state.

Lucas Feurbach, Solon

The Spartan was a qualifier as a freshman, but went 46-4 last year at 215 to place second.

Drew Anderson, Riverside Oakland

Anderson made the finals as a sophomore, putting together a strong 44-6 campaign.

Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco

Another Don standout, Christoffer was a runner-up after placing third as a freshman.

Weston Porter, Lewis Central

Porter was a runner-up to conclude his freshman season, suffering his only loss in the finals. He followed that up with a 48-5 mark and third place state finish.

Brayden Koester, Bettendorf

Brayden Koester, Iowa, wrestling
Carlisle's Asa Hemsted wrestles Bettendorf's Brayden Koester in the 3A 190 lbs semifinal during Iowa high school state wrestling at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A two-time third place finisher, Koester went 88-9 on the mats in his first two seasons.

Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City

After placing fifth as a freshman with a 42-10 record, Mehlert climbed to third on the podium, going 51-3.

William Fullhart, Decorah

Fullhart got his feet wet as a qualifier at state as a freshman, placing third last year.

Jack Wallukait, Dowling Catholic

Wallukait has both a bronze and a fourth on his resume, dropping just eight matches total.

Mat Prine, Southeast Polk

The Ram made a big climb from being a qualifier to fourth last year.

Elijah Blewitt, Indianola

Blewitt also used his freshman state experience to go from a qualifier to a fourth place medal.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa