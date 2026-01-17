Iowa’s Best High School Wrestlers: Meet The State’s Top Juniors
Three Iowa high school junior wrestlers are hoping to add a third championship to their respective resumes this coming winter.
Nico DeSalvo from Southeast Polk High School, Gavin Landers of Denver High School and Dawson Youngblut from Don Bosco High School are juniors with two championships already under their belts.
All three have the opportunity to make it 3-for-3.
Here is a look at some of the top junior wrestlers in Iowa high school athletics, as we previously featured some of the top senior wrestlers.
Iowa High School Wrestling Juniors
Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk
After going 38-1 with a state title as a freshman, DeSalvo put together a perfect sophomore season, finishing 38-0 at 113 pounds in 3A.
Gavin Landers, Denver
Two-for-two for Landers in two seasons of high school wrestling, including a 51-0 run last year at 126 pounds. He also finished perfect as a ninth-grader, going 46-0.
Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco
The future Iowa Hawkeye was 43-0 as a sophomore, capturing gold at 138 pounds in 1A. Youngblut finished 38-1 during his freshman season, and also atop the podium.
Mac Crosson, Indianola
Crosson was 36-4 and placed third as a freshman, improving to 32-0 with a gold last year at 138 pounds.
Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
Dhabolt made the climb from third to first, as he has gone 68-4 over his first two seasons.
Urijah Courter, West Marshall
Courter secured a perfect sophomore season, finishing 43-0 with gold at 113.
Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
After being denied as a freshman in the state finals, Schwab dominated his way to gold, going 45-1.
Brady Hagen, Dowling Catholic
Despite his youth, Hagen had a strong showing as a sophomore at heavyweight, placing second with a 26-5 record.
Easton Enyeart, Ballard
The 11th-grader will look to go from fourth to second to first, as he has two medals on his resume right now.
Carter Schmauss, Crestwood
Schmauss placed second at 126 pounds last winter, finishing the year with a record of 44-5. He was fifth as a freshman.
Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Davis has lost just four times in his first two high school seasons, claiming silver and bronze at state.
Lucas Feurbach, Solon
The Spartan was a qualifier as a freshman, but went 46-4 last year at 215 to place second.
Drew Anderson, Riverside Oakland
Anderson made the finals as a sophomore, putting together a strong 44-6 campaign.
Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
Another Don standout, Christoffer was a runner-up after placing third as a freshman.
Weston Porter, Lewis Central
Porter was a runner-up to conclude his freshman season, suffering his only loss in the finals. He followed that up with a 48-5 mark and third place state finish.
Brayden Koester, Bettendorf
A two-time third place finisher, Koester went 88-9 on the mats in his first two seasons.
Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City
After placing fifth as a freshman with a 42-10 record, Mehlert climbed to third on the podium, going 51-3.
William Fullhart, Decorah
Fullhart got his feet wet as a qualifier at state as a freshman, placing third last year.
Jack Wallukait, Dowling Catholic
Wallukait has both a bronze and a fourth on his resume, dropping just eight matches total.
Mat Prine, Southeast Polk
The Ram made a big climb from being a qualifier to fourth last year.
Elijah Blewitt, Indianola
Blewitt also used his freshman state experience to go from a qualifier to a fourth place medal.