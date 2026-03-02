Iowa Girls Basketball State Tournament: Johnston Dominates
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament kicked off Monday in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center with Class 5A action.
In the opening contest of the day, two-time defending 5A state champion Johnston rolled, eliminating Ankeny Centennial, 54-30.
For the Dragons, it marked their 77th straight win - the third-longest streak in Iowa girls high school basketball history. Johnston is an incredible 169-6 since the 2019-20 season, capturing four state championships and two runner-up finishes during that time.
Jenica Lewis, a Notre Dame commit, scored 13 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the way. Kelli Kalb had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Adaya Phillips joined them both in double figures with 10.
Ankeny Centennial shot just 21 percent from the field, as Lizzie Beam scored 12 with Faith Perpich adding nine.
Ankeny Gets A Crack At 5A Queen Johnston
Thanks to a 57-44 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington, Ankeny will get its shot at dethroning Johnston in the semifinals. The Hawks drained a dozen 3-pointers on the day in making their return to state for the first time since 2013.
During the regular season, Johnston posted two victories over Ankeny, who owns a state-record nine championships all-time.
Jayla Williams had a game-high 18 points, adding 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks. Kyla Schaapveld and Regan Baldwin each scored 15, as they combined for 10 of the 12 made triples.
Cedar Rapids Washington, a 1-win program three years ago, was also at state for the first time since 2013. Samantha Becker had 13 points, Lily Belle Becker added 11 and Sira Doumbia had seven with seven rebounds and three assists.
Dowling Knocks Off Rival Valley, 55-48
Adrienne Sears scored 24 points, Ellie Muller had a double-double and Dowling Catholic topped long-time rival Valley in the 5A quarterfinals, 55-48.
Sears was 8 of 9 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 at the free throw line, as Muller, a Missouri commit, scored 16 points with 15 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists.
Madison Rice added 10 points, helping the Maroons overcome nine made 3-pointers by the Tigers. Dowling Catholic did hold a plus-14 edge in total rebounds and dominated in the paint, 34-12.
Tylee Weite had 13 points and Baileigh Uthoff added 12 for Valley. Write also had five rebounds.
Still To Come….
Waukee Northwest and Iowa City West complete the 5A quarterfinals while the 3A quarters hit the court to end the night. Those matchups include defending state champion Mount Vernon vs. Cherokee, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Williamsburg and Maquoketa vs. Mediapolis.