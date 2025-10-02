Iowa Girls High School Tennis: Gabi Fleming Earns Third State Title
Gabi Fleming continued her quest for four by claiming a third consecutive Iowa girls high school state tennis singles championship on Thursday. She is the ninth girl to achieve a three-peat on the tennis courts.
Fleming, a junior at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, bested Kate Holton of Waterloo Columbus for a second straight year in the Class 1A finals. The Saints also won the doubles championship.
Fleming did not drop a set through her tournament run, losing just three games in all. Holton got two of those off her in the finals. She will have the chance to join Karen Moser of Waterloo West and Megan Racette of Urbandale as the only four-time singles state champions in Iowa next year.
Tia Halabi and Gemma Younadam won the doubles crown in 1A, earning a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Grace and Olivia Huniker from Decorah in the finals.
Last year, Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin won the state doubles title for Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Waukee Northwest Sweeps Singles, Doubles Championships in Class 2A
In 2A, Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta captured the singles title with a straight-set victory over Mackenzie Sagers of Cedar Falls. Her teammates, Mia Deines and Riley Hilton, downed Brianna Launderville and Zoey Studer from Johnston in the finals.
Both Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waukee Northwest will be in action at the upcoming team state tennis tournament.
This is the first season that Iowa girls high school tennis has taken place in the fall, switching from a spring sport where it was previously held.