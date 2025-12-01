High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Preseason

Waukee Northwest's Landon Davis (30) drives down the court on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Get ready for what should be another thrilling season of boys high school basketball in Iowa, starting off with state power rankings.

These take into consideration what teams accomplished during the 2024-25 season, who they have returning from those squads and key newcomers that are being brought into the fold. Teams from all four classifications were considered for the rankings.

Defending champions in Iowa boys high school basketball are West Des Moines Valley (Class 4A), MOC-Floyd Valley (3A), Western Christian (2A) and Madrid (1A).

This will be the final season of the state tournament taking place in Des Moines from the Casey’s Center, as Hilton Coliseum in Ames is set to host starting in 2027.

State tournament games begin Monday, March 9 and conclude on Friday, March 13 with four championship finals.

Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball preseason Top 25 state rankings:

1. Waukee Northwest (23-4 in 2024-25)

2024-25 finish: 4A state runner-ups

2. Cedar Falls (22-3)

2024-25 finish: 4A state semifinals

3. Waukee (18-7)

2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals

4. Storm Lake (22-2)

2024-25 finish: 3A state quarterfinals

5. ADM (22-5)

2024-25 finish: 3A state semifinals

6. Sioux City East (19-4)

2024-25 finish: 4A substate championship

7. Dowling Catholic (15-8)

2024-25 finish: 4A substate championship

8. Linn-Mar (22-3)

2024-25 finish: 4A state semifinals

9. Grand View Christian (24-2)

2024-25 finish: 2A state semifinals

10. Dubuque Senior (17-7)

2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals

11. Ankeny (10-12)

2024-25 finish: 4A substate second round

12. Iowa City West (15-8)

2024-25 finish: 4A substate second round

13. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-5)

2024-25 finish: 4A substate championship

14. Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-10)

2024-25 finish: 3A state semifinals

15. Clear Lake (26-1)

2024-25 finish: 3A state runner-ups

16. St. Edmond (23-4)

2024-25 finish: 1A state semifinals

17. Unity Christian (21-5)

2024-25 finish: 2A state semifinals

18. Kuemper Catholic (22-2)

2024-25 finish: 2A substate championship

19. Aplington-Parkersburg (20-3)

2024-25 finish: 2A substate semifinal

20. Boyden-Hull (18-9)

2024-25 finish: 1A state quarterfinals

21. Woodbine (23-3)

2024-25 finish: 1A state quarterfinals

22. West Des Moines Valley (23-3)

2024-25 finish: 4A state champions

23. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20-5)

2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals

24. Ames (21-3)

2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals

25. Ballard (21-3)

2024-25 finish: 3A state quarterfinals

