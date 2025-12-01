Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Preseason
Get ready for what should be another thrilling season of boys high school basketball in Iowa, starting off with state power rankings.
These take into consideration what teams accomplished during the 2024-25 season, who they have returning from those squads and key newcomers that are being brought into the fold. Teams from all four classifications were considered for the rankings.
Defending champions in Iowa boys high school basketball are West Des Moines Valley (Class 4A), MOC-Floyd Valley (3A), Western Christian (2A) and Madrid (1A).
This will be the final season of the state tournament taking place in Des Moines from the Casey’s Center, as Hilton Coliseum in Ames is set to host starting in 2027.
State tournament games begin Monday, March 9 and conclude on Friday, March 13 with four championship finals.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball preseason Top 25 state rankings:
1. Waukee Northwest (23-4 in 2024-25)
2024-25 finish: 4A state runner-ups
2. Cedar Falls (22-3)
2024-25 finish: 4A state semifinals
3. Waukee (18-7)
2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals
4. Storm Lake (22-2)
2024-25 finish: 3A state quarterfinals
5. ADM (22-5)
2024-25 finish: 3A state semifinals
6. Sioux City East (19-4)
2024-25 finish: 4A substate championship
7. Dowling Catholic (15-8)
2024-25 finish: 4A substate championship
8. Linn-Mar (22-3)
2024-25 finish: 4A state semifinals
9. Grand View Christian (24-2)
2024-25 finish: 2A state semifinals
10. Dubuque Senior (17-7)
2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals
11. Ankeny (10-12)
2024-25 finish: 4A substate second round
12. Iowa City West (15-8)
2024-25 finish: 4A substate second round
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-5)
2024-25 finish: 4A substate championship
14. Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-10)
2024-25 finish: 3A state semifinals
15. Clear Lake (26-1)
2024-25 finish: 3A state runner-ups
16. St. Edmond (23-4)
2024-25 finish: 1A state semifinals
17. Unity Christian (21-5)
2024-25 finish: 2A state semifinals
18. Kuemper Catholic (22-2)
2024-25 finish: 2A substate championship
19. Aplington-Parkersburg (20-3)
2024-25 finish: 2A substate semifinal
20. Boyden-Hull (18-9)
2024-25 finish: 1A state quarterfinals
21. Woodbine (23-3)
2024-25 finish: 1A state quarterfinals
22. West Des Moines Valley (23-3)
2024-25 finish: 4A state champions
23. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20-5)
2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals
24. Ames (21-3)
2024-25 finish: 4A state quarterfinals
25. Ballard (21-3)
2024-25 finish: 3A state quarterfinals