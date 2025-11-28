Iowa Girls High School Wrestling: Returning State Champions, Medalists
Sport continues to grow as several champions are slated to be back
It has been incredible to see the growth that the sport of girls wrestling has had not only in Iowa high schools, but around the United States.
Teams continue to pop up around the state, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union decided last year to split the sport into two classes for the first time.
That means more champions and more medalists, which equals more eyes on the sport as a whole.
Here is a look at those returning state medalists from the 2025 Iowa high school state wrestling championships on the girls side.
Wrestlers are listed with the school they competed for in 2024-25.
Iowa Girls High School State Wrestling Returning Medalists
Class 2A
Champions
- Siera Becker, Indianola
- Katie Biscoglia, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Ashlyn Leslie, Nevada
- Lauren Whitt, Cedar Falls
- Avaeh Smith, Lewis Central
- Hayden Bratland, Ankeny
- Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Autumn Elsbury, South Tama
- Briar Ludeman, Cedar Falls
Finalists
- Nora Bockes, Ankeny
- Abigail Meyreer, Pleasant Valley
- Anna O’Rear, West Delaware
- Calista Rodish, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Lexa Rozevink, Ames
- Skylar Slade, Southeast Polk
- Isabella Taylor, Anamosa
- Cadence Heggen, Boone
Other Medalists
- Alyssa Wheeler, Carlisle
- Cassidy McCallister, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Kiara Ruiz, Spencer
- Piper Phillips, Mason City
- Elli Casey, Western Dubuque
- Brooklyn DeRocher, Le Mars
- Lauren Watson, Ankeny
- Nora Ohnemus, Indianola
- Joslyn Swanson, Hitnon
- Poppy Malone, Boone
- Madison Stickrod, Spencer
- Kate Seery, Linn-Mar
- Taylor Strief, Bettendorf
- Ella Als, Mason City
- Jordin Mayson, Ottumwa
- Macy Tiedt, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Libby Stocks, Waterloo West
- Olivia Hallam, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Natalie Keller, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Jackeline Rodriguez-Acosta, Southeast Polk
- Jazlyn Enriquez, Muscatine
- Qendresa Selmani, Bettendorf
- Trudy Haag, Ankeny
- Tegan Robertson, Ridge View
- Izzy Duncan, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Carleigh Arjes, Mason City
- Camille Schult, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Addie Nelson, Southeast Polk
- Ellie Hancock, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Mara Smith, Fort Madison
- Brielle Parke, Linn-Mar
- Arabella Varvel, Southeast Polk
- Pieper Lester, Clear Lake
- Tatum Heaberlin, Gilbert
- Bella Miller, Dubuque Hempstead
- Mariaha Benedict, Fort Dodge
- Edie Collins, Raccoon River-Northwest
- Kerene Panya, Le Mars
- Damiyah Williams, Mason City
- Meredith Kaump, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Lauryn Metcalf, Ames
- Alexis Steele, Southeast Polk
- Luisa Meade, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Makayla Liska, Fort Dodge
- Jammie Krah, Ankeny
- Shaona Emmanuel, Iowa City High
- Marlee Pittet, Western Iowa
- Kalen Jo Westerfield, Lewis Central
- Amaziah Twillie, Burlington
- Peyten Van Dyke, Iowa City Liberty
- Kasey Stone, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Jazelle Smith, Indianola
- Macy Peterson, Burlington
- Ava Pfab, Western Dubuque
- Kayma Burleson, Clear Lake
- Mallori Stutsman, Carlisle
- Madison Wright, Lewis Central
- Elly Wagner, Valley
- Aniyah Smith, Mason City
- Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa
- Kinley Jimenez, South Tama
- Sage Dzeladini, North Scott
Class 1A
Champions
- Ainsley Hemann, Osage
- Violet Diaz, Denver
- Colbie Tenborg, Saydel
- Teagan Carritt, Logan-Magnolia/Woodbine
- Eve Skrocki, Wahlert Catholic
- Brooklyn Graham, East Buchanan
Finalists
- Kenadee Helscher, Wapello
- Karlena Buford, Davenport Assumption
- Kiersten Swart, Mount Vernon
- Erica Irvin, Don Bosco
- Grace Storjohann, AP/GC
- Ellexis Stephens, Harlan
- Miley Kirkpatrick, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Anastasia Simon, Decorah
- Kaylee DeJong, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Other Medalists
- Chloe Sheffield, Decorah
- Mara Davis, Algona
- Audrey Cummings, Wilton
- Molly Konechne, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Serenity Turner, Knoxville
- Kate Martin, Mount Vernon
- Lexa Nelson, Pekin
- Audrina Bennett, Spirit Lake
- Valentina West, Davenport Assumption
- Hannah Brandhorst, Woodward-Granger
- Cora Schut, Sioux Center
- Clara Ball, Wapello
- Braelyn Suckow, Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Kaelynn Roster, Vinton-Shellsburg
- Macy Rasmussen, Audubon
- Kate Krause, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Brianna Kiger, Carroll
- Lilli Cooper, Denver
- Georgia Smith, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Keston Spratt, Williamsburg
- Malyn Davis, Algona
- Aileen Aragon, West Liberty
- Karlie Kruse, Creston
- Ava Streeter, Durant
- Amelia Walk, Saint Ansgar
- Lyni Gusick, Alburnett
- Sophie Glaser, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
- Mayleigh Medberry, Central Elkader
- Sunshine Casey, Woodward-Granger
- Isabelle Harris, GTRA
- Reece Logan, Spirit Lake
- Kylar Downey, Clarinda
- Chloe Sanders, Vinton-Shellsburg
- Lily Weinreich, Clarinda
- Lucy Konechne, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Katelyn Brandhorst, Woodward-Granger
- Montana Mitchell, Winterset
- Tayla Stiefel, East Buchanan
- Addision Hochstetler, North Tama
- Addi Whisner, Mount Vernon
- Cheyenne Dike, East Union
- Lizzy Wolf, Benton
- Miley Walz, East Buchanan
- Lauren Luzum, Decorah
- Ryley Marcum, Missouri Valley
- Regan Jensen, Algona
- Layna DeMoss, Benton
- Samantha Lyons, Fairfield
- Gracie Pinckney, Mount Vernon
- Raelene Hawkins, Iowa Valley
- Bricsia Garcia-Vasquez, West Liberty
- Emma DeJong, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Kennedy Burk, Denver
- Haley Armstrong, Atlantic
- Emma Daniels, Carroll
- Ava Trende, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published