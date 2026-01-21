Iowa High School Wrestler Makes State History
An Iowa girls high school wrestler made history with one of her most recent victories on the mat.
Vinton-Shellsburg High School senior Chloe Sanders became the first Iowa girls high school wrestler to record 200 career wins. Sanders is a three-time state placewinner, finishing a career-best second last winter.
The 145-pounder is 48-0 on the season and is currently ranked seventh by High School on SI in the latest national rankings.
“I don’t keep track of my stats, but my coach let me know I was getting up there in numbers,” Sanders told The Cedar Rapids Gazette. “It was mind-blowing that I could get 200 wins and be the first girl in Iowa to do that. It just meant a lot to me that I could pave the way.”
The record-breaking win came in the quarterfinals of the Cedar Falls Invitational with a fall. Sanders has also achieved over 150 career pins.
Sanders Family Has Dominated Wrestling Mats
Wrestling has been a huge part of life for the Sanders family. Her older brother, Gabe Sanders won two Utah high school state championships before moving to Iowa, where he became the first boys state champion in Vinton-Shellsburg history in 2022.
Cooper Sanders was a two-time state runner-up for the Vikings while capturing both a title in Utah and another runner-up finish. A third brother, Gavin, is a sophomore at Vinton-Shellsburg and wrestles.
Along with her three state medals, Sanders has claimed three WaMaC Conference championships. She is also a two-time Iowa Freestyle state champion.
“It’s just been a lot of practice and matches,” Sanders said. “Thanks to my coach (Brandt Corcran), he gets us in a lot of great tournaments. I’m very thankful for that opportunity.”
Record-Setting Wrestler Goes For Fourth Conference Title This Year
Sanders hits the mats this Saturday for the WaMaC Conference Tournament before heading to Midland on January 30 for a Class 1A, Region 5 Tournament as she looks to secure a fourth appearance at state.
“My goal is always to be a (Iowa high school) state champ,” Sanders said. “I haven’t been able to get there the past few years. But I am always growing and am ready to make it there this year.”