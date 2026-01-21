High School

Iowa High School Wrestler Makes State History

Chloe Sanders becomes first to reach 200 wins in Iowa

Dana Becker

Vinton-Shellsburg Chloe Sanders is introduced before wrestling at 130 pounds in the finals during the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. 230203 Girls State Wr Final 103 Jpg
Vinton-Shellsburg Chloe Sanders is introduced before wrestling at 130 pounds in the finals during the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. 230203 Girls State Wr Final 103 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

An Iowa girls high school wrestler made history with one of her most recent victories on the mat.

Vinton-Shellsburg High School senior Chloe Sanders became the first Iowa girls high school wrestler to record 200 career wins. Sanders is a three-time state placewinner, finishing a career-best second last winter.

The 145-pounder is 48-0 on the season and is currently ranked seventh by High School on SI in the latest national rankings. 

“I don’t keep track of my stats, but my coach let me know I was getting up there in numbers,” Sanders told The Cedar Rapids Gazette. “It was mind-blowing that I could get 200 wins and be the first girl in Iowa to do that. It just meant a lot to me that I could pave the way.”

The record-breaking win came in the quarterfinals of the Cedar Falls Invitational with a fall. Sanders has also achieved over 150 career pins.

Sanders Family Has Dominated Wrestling Mats

Wrestling has been a huge part of life for the Sanders family. Her older brother, Gabe Sanders won two Utah high school state championships before moving to Iowa, where he became the first boys state champion in Vinton-Shellsburg history in 2022.

Cooper Sanders was a two-time state runner-up for the Vikings while capturing both a title in Utah and another runner-up finish. A third brother, Gavin, is a sophomore at Vinton-Shellsburg and wrestles.

Along with her three state medals, Sanders has claimed three WaMaC Conference championships. She is also a two-time Iowa Freestyle state champion.

“It’s just been a lot of practice and matches,” Sanders said. “Thanks to my coach (Brandt Corcran), he gets us in a lot of great tournaments. I’m very thankful for that opportunity.”

Record-Setting Wrestler Goes For Fourth Conference Title This Year

Sanders hits the mats this Saturday for the WaMaC Conference Tournament before heading to Midland on January 30 for a Class 1A, Region 5 Tournament as she looks to secure a fourth appearance at state.

“My goal is always to be a (Iowa high school) state champ,” Sanders said. “I haven’t been able to get there the past few years. But I am always growing and am ready to make it there this year.”

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa