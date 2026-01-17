High School

Iowa High School Wrestling Coach Placed On Leave

Osage head girls wrestling coach Nick Hemann sidelined

Dana Becker

Osage wrestlers celebrate with their third place team trophy in the finals during of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls' state wrestling tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. 220121 Girls Iwcoa State Finals Wr 048 Jpg
Osage wrestlers celebrate with their third place team trophy in the finals during of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls' state wrestling tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. 220121 Girls Iwcoa State Finals Wr 048 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

An Iowa high school wrestling head coach has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a report by KAALTV.com, Nick Hemann at Osage High School was placed on administrative leave. 

Osage Superintendent Barbara Schwamman sent a message to family members.

School Sends Letter Informing Families Of Decision Involving High School Girls Wrestling Coach

“I am writing to inform you of a situation involving our girls high school wrestling program,” the note read. “Our girls wrestling coach, Nick Hemann, has been temporarily placed on administrative leave. Because this involves a personnel matter, we are limited in the details we can share. However, please know that we take this situation very seriously.

“If your student has questions or needs support, school counselors are available. Please reach out to your school administration at any time. Thank you for your attention to this update.”

Nick Hemann Previously Relieved Of Head Coaching Duties At Other School

Hemann previously served as the head girls wrestling coach at New Hampton/Turkey Valley before being relieved of his duties during the 2018-19 season.

Hemann was a high school special education teacher within the district at that time. New Hampton/Turkey Valley had won the 2018 2A state duals championship and was the traditional state tournament runners-up.

Osage Finished Third At State Tournament Last Year

On the official Osage schools website, Hemann is also listed as the head softball coach for the Green Devils. 

Last winter, Osage placed third in Class 1A at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament, scoring 79.5 team points. Three members of that team earned a medal, including Ainsley Hemann, who won a state title as a freshman.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

