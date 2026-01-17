Iowa High School Wrestling Coach Placed On Leave
An Iowa high school wrestling head coach has been placed on administrative leave.
According to a report by KAALTV.com, Nick Hemann at Osage High School was placed on administrative leave.
Osage Superintendent Barbara Schwamman sent a message to family members.
School Sends Letter Informing Families Of Decision Involving High School Girls Wrestling Coach
“I am writing to inform you of a situation involving our girls high school wrestling program,” the note read. “Our girls wrestling coach, Nick Hemann, has been temporarily placed on administrative leave. Because this involves a personnel matter, we are limited in the details we can share. However, please know that we take this situation very seriously.
“If your student has questions or needs support, school counselors are available. Please reach out to your school administration at any time. Thank you for your attention to this update.”
Nick Hemann Previously Relieved Of Head Coaching Duties At Other School
Hemann previously served as the head girls wrestling coach at New Hampton/Turkey Valley before being relieved of his duties during the 2018-19 season.
Hemann was a high school special education teacher within the district at that time. New Hampton/Turkey Valley had won the 2018 2A state duals championship and was the traditional state tournament runners-up.
Osage Finished Third At State Tournament Last Year
On the official Osage schools website, Hemann is also listed as the head softball coach for the Green Devils.
Last winter, Osage placed third in Class 1A at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament, scoring 79.5 team points. Three members of that team earned a medal, including Ainsley Hemann, who won a state title as a freshman.