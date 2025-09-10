Iowa Girls Tennis Regional Assignments Revealed
The individual regional tennis assignments for the first fall Iowa girls state tennis tournament have been revealed.
The sport was shifted from the spring to the fall for 2025.
Regionals will be held across the state on Wednesday, September 17, with winners and runner-ups advancing to the state tournament, which is set for October 1-2. Class 1A competes in Iowa City at Hawkeye Tennis and Rec Center while 2A heads to Waterloo and Black Hawk Tennis Club and Byrnes Park.
In 1A, Cedar Falls, Iowa City West, Johnston, Linn-Mar, Marshalltown, North Scott, West Des Moines Valley and Waukee Northwest will serve as the eight host sites. For 2A, Atlantic, Boone, Waterloo Columbus, Pella, Grinnell, Fairfield, Decorah and Spencer are hosts.
Junior Gabriella Fleming of Cedar Rapids Xavier is pursuing her third straight state singles title after not dropping a set in claiming gold last year in 1A. Kate Holton of Waterloo Columbus was the 1A singles runner-up and is back this fall.
Waukee Northwest’s London Taylor and Mia Deines were 2A doubles runners-up last year and are also back.
Here are assignments for the Iowa girls tennis regional tournaments set for Wednesday, September 17:
Iowa Girls High School Tennis Individual Regionals Assignments
Class 2A
At Cedar Falls
Ames, Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Mason City.
At Iowa City West
Burlington, Clinton, Iowa City West, Muscatine, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley.
At Johnston
Council Bluffs Jefferson, Des Moines East, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Sioux City North, Southeast Polk.
At Linn-Mar
Cedar Rapids Washington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Iowa City Liberty, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie.
At Marshalltown
Des Moines Roosevelt, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City High, Marshalltown, Urbandale, Waukee.
At North Scott
Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, North Scott, Waterloo West.
At West Des Moines Valley
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Des Moines Lincoln, Indianola, Sioux City West, West Des Moines Valley.
At Waukee Northwest
Ankeny, Dallas Center-Grimes, Lewis Central, Norwalk, Sioux City East, Waukee Northwest.
Class 1A
At Atlantic
Atlantic, Audubon, Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, Council Bluffs St. Albert.
At Boone
Ballard, Bishop Heelan, Boone, Carroll Kuemper, Nevada, North Polk, Saydel, Webster City.
At Waterloo Columbus
Aplington-Parkersburg, Central DeWitt, Waterloo Columbus, Dike-New Hartford, Independence, Pella Christian, St. Edmond, Union Community, Waverly-Shell Rock.
At Pella
Davenport Assumption, Chariton, Clarke Community, Creston, Davis County, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella.
At Grinnell
Des Moines Hoover, Grinnell, Grundy Center, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Marion, Mount Vernon, South Tama, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
At Fairfield
Albia, Burlington Notre Dame, Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant.
At Decorah
Camanche, Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Maquoketa, Oelwein, Osage, Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque.
At Spencer
Cherokee Washington, Denison-Schleswig, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer, Spirit Lake/Okoboji, Storm Lake.