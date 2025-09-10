High School

Iowa Girls Tennis Regional Assignments Revealed

State singles, doubles qualifiers will be determined on September 17

Dana Becker

Ames’ Stella Gens returns the ball against Indianola’s Paige Dahl in the high school girls tennis at Ames Tennis Court in the school sports complex on May 2, 2025, in, Ames, Iowa.
Ames’ Stella Gens returns the ball against Indianola’s Paige Dahl in the high school girls tennis at Ames Tennis Court in the school sports complex on May 2, 2025, in, Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The individual regional tennis assignments for the first fall Iowa girls state tennis tournament have been revealed.

The sport was shifted from the spring to the fall for 2025.

Regionals will be held across the state on Wednesday, September 17, with winners and runner-ups advancing to the state tournament, which is set for October 1-2. Class 1A competes in Iowa City at Hawkeye Tennis and Rec Center while 2A heads to Waterloo and Black Hawk Tennis Club and Byrnes Park.

In 1A, Cedar Falls, Iowa City West, Johnston, Linn-Mar, Marshalltown, North Scott, West Des Moines Valley and Waukee Northwest will serve as the eight host sites. For 2A, Atlantic, Boone, Waterloo Columbus, Pella, Grinnell, Fairfield, Decorah and Spencer are hosts.

Junior Gabriella Fleming of Cedar Rapids Xavier is pursuing her third straight state singles title after not dropping a set in claiming gold last year in 1A. Kate Holton of Waterloo Columbus was the 1A singles runner-up and is back this fall.

Waukee Northwest’s London Taylor and Mia Deines were 2A doubles runners-up last year and are also back.

Here are assignments for the Iowa girls tennis regional tournaments set for Wednesday, September 17:

Iowa Girls High School Tennis Individual Regionals Assignments

Class 2A

At Cedar Falls

Ames, Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Mason City.

At Iowa City West

Burlington, Clinton, Iowa City West, Muscatine, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley.

At Johnston

Council Bluffs Jefferson, Des Moines East, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Sioux City North, Southeast Polk.

At Linn-Mar

Cedar Rapids Washington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Iowa City Liberty, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie.

At Marshalltown

Des Moines Roosevelt, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City High, Marshalltown, Urbandale, Waukee.

At North Scott

Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, North Scott, Waterloo West.

At West Des Moines Valley

Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Des Moines Lincoln, Indianola, Sioux City West, West Des Moines Valley.

At Waukee Northwest

Ankeny, Dallas Center-Grimes, Lewis Central, Norwalk, Sioux City East, Waukee Northwest.

Class 1A

At Atlantic

Atlantic, Audubon, Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, Council Bluffs St. Albert.

At Boone

Ballard, Bishop Heelan, Boone, Carroll Kuemper, Nevada, North Polk, Saydel, Webster City.

At Waterloo Columbus

Aplington-Parkersburg, Central DeWitt, Waterloo Columbus, Dike-New Hartford, Independence, Pella Christian, St. Edmond, Union Community, Waverly-Shell Rock.

At Pella

Davenport Assumption, Chariton, Clarke Community, Creston, Davis County, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella.

At Grinnell

Des Moines Hoover, Grinnell, Grundy Center, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Marion, Mount Vernon, South Tama, Cedar Rapids Xavier.

At Fairfield

Albia, Burlington Notre Dame, Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant.

At Decorah

Camanche, Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Maquoketa, Oelwein, Osage, Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque.

At Spencer

Cherokee Washington, Denison-Schleswig, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer, Spirit Lake/Okoboji, Storm Lake.

