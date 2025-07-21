High School

Iowa High School Baseball Playoff Brackets: 2025 IHSAA State Tournament Matchups, Game Times

Iowa state baseball state playoff action has arrived in single elimination format for every classification; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

CJ Vafiadis

Iowa City High players celebrate with their state tournament qualifier banner after defeating Indianola during a regional final baseball game July 16, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City High players celebrate with their state tournament qualifier banner after defeating Indianola during a regional final baseball game July 16, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

>>>IOWA IHSAA 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS<<<

IHSAA BASEBALL CLASS 1A

IHSAA BASEBALL CLASS 2A

IHSAA BASEBALL CLASS 3A

IHSAA BASEBALL CLASS 4A

Published
