Iowa High School Baseball Standout Set For World Series Debut
A former Iowa high school baseball standout could make his Major League Baseball World Series debut this year.
Jack Dreyer, who was part of the dynasty at Johnston High School on the baseball diamond, is on the roster for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night.
The 26-year-old Dreyer made his debut in the majors this past March. He owns a 3-2 record with 74 strikeouts and a 2.95 earned run average.
Quick Rise for Jack Dreyer Through Minor League Systems
Dreyer was an undrafted free agent by the Dodgers, signing with the ballclub in 2021. His professional debut came in 2022 at the rookie-level where he struck out 13 in 12 games with a 1.50 earned run average.
In 2023, Dreyer would pitch for multiple minor league teams within the Dodger system, including the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He went 5-2 with a 2.20 earned run average and 72 strikeouts while recording four saves in 46 appearances.
Dreyer was named to the 40-man roster in late 2024, making his debut during the Tokyoa Series on March 19, 2025 vs. the Chicago Cubs. He pitched one inning, recording a strikeout while allowing two hits and one run.
Los Angeles went to Dreyer during a key moment in the Wild Card Series vs. the Cincinnati Reds. With the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, he came on, getting two outs to limit the threat.
The opening game of the World Series is set for Friday night from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on FOX.
Johnston Standout has Become Key Piece of MLB Pitching Staff
Dreyer was elite at the Iowa high school baseball level, earning multiple player of the year and all-state honors during his time with Johnston. In 2017, he pitched a complete game in the state championship game, striking out 13 batters.
The Dragons made three state appearances with Dreyer on the roster, as he also played soccer and was an all-academic selection and all-conference on the pitch.
In his high school career, Dreyer won 23 games, posting a 1.13 earned run average with 195 strikeouts over 149 innings. He went 10-0 as a senior with a 0.34 earned run average and 102 strikeouts.
After high school, Dreyer played for the University of Iowa.
Dreyer father, Steve Dreyer, was a professional, playing for the Texas Rangers for a year.