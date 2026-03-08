Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Tournament Predictions, Information
After the girls put the finishing touches on crowning five state champions from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, the boys hit the court for their own state tournament.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament begins Monday, March 9 with quarterfinal round action in Class 3A and Class 4A.
Six games total will be contested in the opening day, with six more set for Tuesday, March 10. That will lead into the final four quarterfinals going down on Wednesday, March 11, along with the start of the semifinals.
Friday, March 13 will be all championships, as the four title games start at 1 p.m. and conclude that evening.
All 24 games of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament will be available through the IHSAA’s network including on the IHSAA website and its YouTube page.
High School on SI will have complete game-by-game coverage of the entire week. Here are predictions for each game of the boys state basketball tournament in Iowa.
Iowa Boys High School State Basketball Tournament Predictions
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
- Dubuque Senior over Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Falls over Urbandale
- Waukee Northwest over Johnston
- Waukee over Cedar Rapids Prairie
Semifinals
- Cedar Falls over Dubuque Senior
- Waukee Northwest over Waukee
Championship
- Cedar Falls over Waukee Northwest
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
- Ballard over Gilbert
- Carroll over Pella
- ADM over Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Storm Lake over Solon
Semifinals
- Ballard over Carroll
- ADM over Storm Lake
Championship
- ADM over Ballard
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
- Kuemper Catholic over Union Community
- Grundy Center over Treynor
- Unity Christian over Western Christian
- Iowa City Regina over Aplington-Parkersburg
Semifinals
- Kuemper Catholic over Grundy Center
- Unity Christian over Iowa City Regina
Championship
- Unity Christian over Kuemper Catholic
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
- St. Edmond over Woodbine
- Burlington Notre Dame over Bellevue
- Boyden-Hull over MMCRU
- Bishop Garrigan over Bellevue Marquette Catholic
Semifinals
- St. Edmond over Burlington Notre Dame
- Bishop Garrigan over Boyden-Hull
Championship
- St. Edmond over Bishop Garrigan
