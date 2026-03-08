Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Tournament Predictions, Information

After the girls put the finishing touches on crowning five state champions from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, the boys hit the court for their own state tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament begins Monday, March 9 with quarterfinal round action in Class 3A and Class 4A.

Six games total will be contested in the opening day, with six more set for Tuesday, March 10. That will lead into the final four quarterfinals going down on Wednesday, March 11, along with the start of the semifinals.

Friday, March 13 will be all championships, as the four title games start at 1 p.m. and conclude that evening.

All 24 games of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament will be available through the IHSAA’s network including on the IHSAA website and its YouTube page .

High School on SI will have complete game-by-game coverage of the entire week. Here are predictions for each game of the boys state basketball tournament in Iowa.

Iowa Boys High School State Basketball Tournament Predictions

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Dubuque Senior over Dowling Catholic

Cedar Falls over Urbandale

Waukee Northwest over Johnston

Waukee over Cedar Rapids Prairie

Semifinals

Cedar Falls over Dubuque Senior

Waukee Northwest over Waukee

Championship

Cedar Falls over Waukee Northwest

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Ballard over Gilbert

Carroll over Pella

ADM over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Storm Lake over Solon

Semifinals

Ballard over Carroll

ADM over Storm Lake

Championship

ADM over Ballard

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Kuemper Catholic over Union Community

Grundy Center over Treynor

Unity Christian over Western Christian

Iowa City Regina over Aplington-Parkersburg

Semifinals

Kuemper Catholic over Grundy Center

Unity Christian over Iowa City Regina

Championship

Unity Christian over Kuemper Catholic

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

St. Edmond over Woodbine

Burlington Notre Dame over Bellevue

Boyden-Hull over MMCRU

Bishop Garrigan over Bellevue Marquette Catholic

Semifinals

St. Edmond over Burlington Notre Dame

Bishop Garrigan over Boyden-Hull

Championship