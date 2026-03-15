Iowa Boys High School Basketball All-State Teams, Player Of Year Revealed
With the crowning of four state champions, the Iowa boys high school basketball season on the court officially came to a close.
Up next are postseason awards, including the naming of the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball all-state teams and players of the year.
Three teams in each of the four classifications have been named.
Players Of The Year Announced In Iowa Boys High School Basketball
As for the top individual honors, in Class 4A, the player of the year is Waukee Northwest senior Colin Rice, who is headed to Nebraska. Earning the 3A award is Keokuk’s Jaxon Clark, with the 2A trophy to Centerville’s Malachi Rice and Hunter Horn of St. Edmond securing the 1A honor.
Rice was also named the High School on SI Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state boys basketball teams.
High School On SI Iowa Boys All-State Basketball
Class 4A
First Team
- Josiah Harrington, North Scott, Junior
- Roman Henry, Sioux City West, Freshman
- Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, Senior
- Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls, Senior
- Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, Senior
- Jerimah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty, Junior
- Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, Senior
Second Team
- T’Angello Bush, Des Moines North
- Tillman Papcun, Norwalk, Junior
- Jaydon Kimbrough, Cedar Falls, Senior
- Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, Junior
- Tyler Hilton, Linn-Mar, Senior
- Amario Aguirre, Ankeny, Senior
- Evan Jacobson, Waukee, Senior
Third Team
- Michael Gordon, Bettendorf, Junior
- Will Thomas, Ames, Senior
- Ethan Headings, Iowa City West, Senior
- Charlie Crane, Dowling Catholic, Senior
- Pete Craig, Waukee, Sophomore
- Christopher Watkins, Iowa City High
- Kyle Smith, Marshalltown, Senior
Class 3A
First Team
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, Senior
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, Senior
- Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, Senior
- Trey Bryte, ADM, Senior
- Trey Osterhaus, Carlisle, Junior
- Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
- Hudson Lorensen, ADM, Senior
Second Team
- Gage Moreno, Saydel, Senior
- Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, Junior
- Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake, Senior
- AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
- Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Senior
- Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon, Senior
- Jack McGuire, Pella, Senior
Third Team
- Nathan Manske, Algona, Junior
- Max Town, Des Moines Christian, Senior
- Jude Gibson, Ballard, Senior
- Drake Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar, Junior
- Noah Conley, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
- John Nelson, Nevada, Senior
- Austin Schulte, Pella, Senior
Class 2A
First Team
- Malachi Rice, Centerville, Senior
- Mick Hoffman, Cascade, Senior
- Quinn Street, Osage, Senior
- Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, Senior
- Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, Junior
- Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Senior
- Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, Junior
Second Team
- Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, Senior
- Bryer Putman, Wilton, Junior
- Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior
- Landon De Stigter, Western Christian, Senior
- AJ Harder, Tri-Center, Junior
- Logan Kempema, Hinton, Senior
- Ryan Clair, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
Third Team
- Oaklen Jirak, Wilton, Junior
- Gilbert Flagel, Pella Christian, Senior
- Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic, Senior
- Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian, Senior
- Caden Sorensen, Union Community, Senior
- Conley Schauf, Monticello, Senior
- Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Junior
Class 1A
First Team
- Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Senior
- Eli Dee, Baxter, Senior
- Jevyn Severson, Madrid, Sophomore
- Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
- Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, Junior
- Brady Boulton, Montezuma, Senior
Second Team
- Talan Pletz, Janesville, Senior
- Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, Junior
- Khael Jones, North Union, Senior
- Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden-Hull, Senior
- Gabe Staley, Hamburg, Junior
- Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, Senior
- Mason Camden, East Mills, Junior
Third Team
- Owen Smith, Riceville, Sophomore
- Jacksyn Hogrefe, Newell-Fonda, Senior
- Jakob Koopman, St. Edmond
- Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
- Jacksyn Hogrefe, Newell-Fonda, Senior
- Landon Howe, Kingsley-Pierson, Senior
- Mason Winings, South Winneshiek, Senior
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker