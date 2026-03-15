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Iowa Boys High School Basketball All-State Teams, Player Of Year Revealed

High School on SI announces top honors for Iowa boys basketball.
Dana Becker|
Northwest’s Colin Rice (4) drives to the basket against Johnston's Nicare Cavil (1) on March 10, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines.
Northwest’s Colin Rice (4) drives to the basket against Johnston's Nicare Cavil (1) on March 10, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the crowning of four state champions, the Iowa boys high school basketball season on the court officially came to a close.

Up next are postseason awards, including the naming of the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball all-state teams and players of the year.

Three teams in each of the four classifications have been named.

Players Of The Year Announced In Iowa Boys High School Basketball

As for the top individual honors, in Class 4A, the player of the year is Waukee Northwest senior Colin Rice, who is headed to Nebraska. Earning the 3A award is Keokuk’s Jaxon Clark, with the 2A trophy to Centerville’s Malachi Rice and Hunter Horn of St. Edmond securing the 1A honor.

Rice was also named the High School on SI Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state boys basketball teams.

High School On SI Iowa Boys All-State Basketball

Class 4A

Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls, Iowa, boys basketball, all-state
Cedar Fall's Will Gerdes (32) drives to the basket against Johnston's Jaden Houser (12) and Johnston's Emri Jones (4) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Josiah Harrington, North Scott, Junior
  • Roman Henry, Sioux City West, Freshman
  • Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, Senior
  • Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls, Senior
  • Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, Senior
  • Jerimah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty, Junior
  • Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Second Team

  • T’Angello Bush, Des Moines North
  • Tillman Papcun, Norwalk, Junior
  • Jaydon Kimbrough, Cedar Falls, Senior
  • Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, Junior
  • Tyler Hilton, Linn-Mar, Senior
  • Amario Aguirre, Ankeny, Senior
  • Evan Jacobson, Waukee, Senior

Third Team

  • Michael Gordon, Bettendorf, Junior
  • Will Thomas, Ames, Senior
  • Ethan Headings, Iowa City West, Senior
  • Charlie Crane, Dowling Catholic, Senior
  • Pete Craig, Waukee, Sophomore
  • Christopher Watkins, Iowa City High
  • Kyle Smith, Marshalltown, Senior

Class 3A

First Team

Trey Bryte, ADM, Iowa, boys basketball, all-state
Ballard's Parker Miller (4) drives to the basket against ADM's Hudson Shull (2) and Trey Bryte (3) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, Senior
  • Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, Senior
  • Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, Senior
  • Trey Bryte, ADM, Senior
  • Trey Osterhaus, Carlisle, Junior
  • Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
  • Hudson Lorensen, ADM, Senior

Second Team

  • Gage Moreno, Saydel, Senior
  • Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, Junior
  • Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake, Senior
  • AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
  • Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Senior
  • Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon, Senior
  • Jack McGuire, Pella, Senior

Third Team

  • Nathan Manske, Algona, Junior
  • Max Town, Des Moines Christian, Senior
  • Jude Gibson, Ballard, Senior
  • Drake Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar, Junior
  • Noah Conley, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
  • John Nelson, Nevada, Senior
  • Austin Schulte, Pella, Senior

Class 2A

Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Iowa, boys basketball, player of the year
Unity Christian's Dylan Bosma (3) looks to shoot against Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Clair (24) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Malachi Rice, Centerville, Senior
  • Mick Hoffman, Cascade, Senior
  • Quinn Street, Osage, Senior
  • Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, Senior
  • Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, Junior
  • Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Senior
  • Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, Junior

Second Team

  • Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, Senior
  • Bryer Putman, Wilton, Junior
  • Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior
  • Landon De Stigter, Western Christian, Senior
  • AJ Harder, Tri-Center, Junior
  • Logan Kempema, Hinton, Senior
  • Ryan Clair, Kuemper Catholic, Senior

Third Team

  • Oaklen Jirak, Wilton, Junior
  • Gilbert Flagel, Pella Christian, Senior
  • Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic, Senior
  • Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian, Senior
  • Caden Sorensen, Union Community, Senior
  • Conley Schauf, Monticello, Senior
  • Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Junior

Class 1A

Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Iowa, boys basketball, all-state, player of the year
St. Edmond's Hunter Horn (34) takes the ball past Marquette Catholic's Koen Roeder (2) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Senior
  • Eli Dee, Baxter, Senior
  • Jevyn Severson, Madrid, Sophomore
  • Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
  • Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior
  • Landon Blum, Woodbine, Junior
  • Brady Boulton, Montezuma, Senior

Second Team

  • Talan Pletz, Janesville, Senior
  • Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, Junior
  • Khael Jones, North Union, Senior
  • Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden-Hull, Senior
  • Gabe Staley, Hamburg, Junior
  • Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, Senior
  • Mason Camden, East Mills, Junior

Third Team

  • Owen Smith, Riceville, Sophomore
  • Jacksyn Hogrefe, Newell-Fonda, Senior
  • Jakob Koopman, St. Edmond
  • Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
  • Jacksyn Hogrefe, Newell-Fonda, Senior
  • Landon Howe, Kingsley-Pierson, Senior
  • Mason Winings, South Winneshiek, Senior

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Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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