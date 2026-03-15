Iowa Boys High School Basketball All-State Teams, Player Of Year Revealed

With the crowning of four state champions, the Iowa boys high school basketball season on the court officially came to a close.

Up next are postseason awards, including the naming of the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball all-state teams and players of the year.

Three teams in each of the four classifications have been named.

Players Of The Year Announced In Iowa Boys High School Basketball

As for the top individual honors, in Class 4A, the player of the year is Waukee Northwest senior Colin Rice, who is headed to Nebraska. Earning the 3A award is Keokuk’s Jaxon Clark, with the 2A trophy to Centerville’s Malachi Rice and Hunter Horn of St. Edmond securing the 1A honor.

Rice was also named the H igh School on SI Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state boys basketball teams.

High School On SI Iowa Boys All-State Basketball

Class 4A

Cedar Fall's Will Gerdes (32) drives to the basket against Johnston's Jaden Houser (12) and Johnston's Emri Jones (4) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

Josiah Harrington, North Scott, Junior

Roman Henry, Sioux City West, Freshman

Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls, Senior

Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, Senior

Jerimah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty, Junior

Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Second Team

T’Angello Bush, Des Moines North

Tillman Papcun, Norwalk, Junior

Jaydon Kimbrough, Cedar Falls, Senior

Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, Junior

Tyler Hilton, Linn-Mar, Senior

Amario Aguirre, Ankeny, Senior

Evan Jacobson, Waukee, Senior

Third Team

Michael Gordon, Bettendorf, Junior

Will Thomas, Ames, Senior

Ethan Headings, Iowa City West, Senior

Charlie Crane, Dowling Catholic, Senior

Pete Craig, Waukee, Sophomore

Christopher Watkins, Iowa City High

Kyle Smith, Marshalltown, Senior

Class 3A

First Team

Ballard's Parker Miller (4) drives to the basket against ADM's Hudson Shull (2) and Trey Bryte (3) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, Senior

Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, Senior

Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, Senior

Trey Bryte, ADM, Senior

Trey Osterhaus, Carlisle, Junior

Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior

Hudson Lorensen, ADM, Senior

Second Team

Gage Moreno, Saydel, Senior

Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, Junior

Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake, Senior

AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior

Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Senior

Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon, Senior

Jack McGuire, Pella, Senior

Third Team

Nathan Manske, Algona, Junior

Max Town, Des Moines Christian, Senior

Jude Gibson, Ballard, Senior

Drake Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar, Junior

Noah Conley, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

John Nelson, Nevada, Senior

Austin Schulte, Pella, Senior

Class 2A

Unity Christian's Dylan Bosma (3) looks to shoot against Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Clair (24) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

Malachi Rice, Centerville, Senior

Mick Hoffman, Cascade, Senior

Quinn Street, Osage, Senior

Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, Senior

Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, Junior

Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Senior

Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, Junior

Second Team

Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, Senior

Bryer Putman, Wilton, Junior

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior

Landon De Stigter, Western Christian, Senior

AJ Harder, Tri-Center, Junior

Logan Kempema, Hinton, Senior

Ryan Clair, Kuemper Catholic, Senior

Third Team

Oaklen Jirak, Wilton, Junior

Gilbert Flagel, Pella Christian, Senior

Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic, Senior

Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian, Senior

Caden Sorensen, Union Community, Senior

Conley Schauf, Monticello, Senior

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Junior

Class 1A

St. Edmond's Hunter Horn (34) takes the ball past Marquette Catholic's Koen Roeder (2) on March 13, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Senior

Eli Dee, Baxter, Senior

Jevyn Severson, Madrid, Sophomore

Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior

Landon Blum, Woodbine, Junior

Brady Boulton, Montezuma, Senior

Second Team

Talan Pletz, Janesville, Senior

Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, Junior

Khael Jones, North Union, Senior

Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden-Hull, Senior

Gabe Staley, Hamburg, Junior

Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, Senior

Mason Camden, East Mills, Junior

Third Team