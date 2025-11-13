Iowa High School Football: Class 2A Semifinals Preview
One of the top programs in Iowa high school football over the past decade will look to add another title to the trophy case in Class 2A.
Van Meter, a multi-time state champion, takes on unbeaten Osage in one semifinals from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Friday. In the other, Kuemper Catholic puts its 11-0 record on the line against Wilton.
Here is a breakdown of the semifinal games in Class 2A in Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Semifinals
Wilton vs. Kuemper Catholic
When the Beavers have the ball: Wilton likes to balance out the offense, as three players have at least 400 yards rushing and three have over 300 yards receiving. Noah Gray, a junior, leads with 889 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns, Hayden Hill has 600 yards rushing and 14 TDs, and Gunner Edwards has 401 and five. Edwards has thrown for almost 1,700 yards with 16 touchdowns, as Bryer Putman is his leading target with 33 receptions for 584 yards and 10 TDs.
When the Knights have the ball: Kuemper has one of the top offensive triplets in the state led by quarterback Brock Badding. The junior has completed 69 percent of his passes for 2,534 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions on 247 attempts. Jarin Hoffman is the leading rusher with 213 carries for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 143 yards and three TDs receiving. Griffin Glynn has 804 yards receiving, as Brayton Alford has 655 and Braxton Vonnahme has 599.
Van Meter vs. Osage
When the Bulldogs have the ball: Sophomore Christian Williams has become a key figure in the offense this year, rushing 171 times for 936 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Henry Lounsbury is a dual-threat, throwing for 1,424 yards and 17 TDs while rushing for 524 and seven more scores. Andon Watson has over 400 yards receiving, as both Drew Rhodes and Brayden Fennessey have over 200 with seven combined scores.
When the Green Devils have the ball: Quinn Street has thrown for 1,806 yards and rushed for another 1,538, throwing 15 TDs and running in 25 more scores. Gavin Muller and Brock Trees provide complementary roles in the running game, as Sevryn Dodd has caught 43 passes for 568 yards and five TDs. Griffin Uhlenhopp has six receiving scores.