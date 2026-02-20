Iowa High School State Wrestling: Quarterfinal Roundup
The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships have reached the semifinal round after quarterfinals took place in both Class 1A and 2A Friday morning from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
The 3A quarterfinals went down on Thursday evening, setting the stage for an epic night of high school wrestling.
Don Bosco Dominates In 1A Quarterfinals
Don Bosco just about put the finishing touches on an eighth consecutive 1A state traditional team crown, winning seven of eight quarterfinal matches. The Dons hold a 33-point advantage over Jesup, with Lisbon in third.
Moving into the semifinals for Don Bosco were Ty Martin, Kaiden Belinsky, Hendrix Schwab, Hayden Schwab, Dawson Youngblut, Ethan Christoffer and Kyler Sallis. Youngblut, a junior who has committed to Iowa, is chasing a third title while both Schwab brothers and Belinsky are going for a second.
Jesup has two in the semis in Cooper Hinz and Kaden Lange, with Lisbon featuring Cade Happel. Both have several still alive in the consolations fighting for medal status.
Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold is still in contention for his third straight state title after earning a second straight first period pin.
Decorah Holds Slim Advantage In 2A
The 2A team race is shaping up to be an exciting one, as Decorah holds a one-point lead over Independence, with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Wilton all within striking distance.
William Fullhart is the lone Decorah wrestler in the semis, but the Vikings boast six still alive in the consolations. Independence advanced Kameron Kremer and Braylen Bieber alive for state titles, with three more competing for medal status.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Simon Bettis, Slater Thomas, Gage Spurgeon and Landen Davis in the semifinal rounds, and two more fighting for points on the backside. For Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, brothers Adrian and Linden Phetxoumphone are in the semis along with JT Kelso.
Wilton’s Mason Shirk, Liam Adlfinger and Gabriel Brisker secured quarterfinal round victories on the mats.
Osage’s Blake Fox moved one step closer to securing his fourth state championship and Gavin Landers of Denver did the same for his third as a junior.