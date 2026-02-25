Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes are both 9-7 in Big Ten play, desperate to find some momentum in the final stretch of the regular season to give themselves an easier path in the conference tournament.

This makes tonight's game between the two teams a big one, especially with both coming off a loss. Ohio State lost 66-60 to Michigan State, and Iowa fell 84-71 against Wisconsin.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big Ten showdown.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State +7.5 (-110)

Iowa -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ohio State +270

Iowa -345

Total

OVER 141 (-110)

UNDER 141 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Ohio State Record: 17-10 (9-7 in Big Ten)

Iowa Record: 19-8 (9-7 in Big Ten)

Ohio State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Ohio State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Ohio State's last six games

Iowa is 1-4 ATS five games

Iowa is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games as the favorite

Ohio State vs. Iowa Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes need Bruce Thornton to bring his best stuff the rest of the season if they want any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. He's averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, all of which are the most for Ohio State. He's coming off a 32-point performance against Michigan State and has scored 27+ in three straight games.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick

I believe Ohio State is better than it gets credit for. The Buckeyes are 36th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 55.6%, which is only 1.1% below Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are in a shooting slump. Their effective field goal percentage over their last three games is 11% lower than their season average, which points to tonight being a good time to sell your stock on Iowa.

There's no metric or datapoint, in my opinion, to support Iowa being as big a favorite as they are. I'll back the Buckeyes with the points.

Pick: Ohio State +7.5 (-110)

