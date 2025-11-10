Iowa High School Football: Class A Semifinals Preview
Three sport perfect 11-0 records while the fourth has gone 10-1 in terms of four teams making up the Iowa high school football state playoffs in Class A.
MMCRU, Wapsie Valley and Saint Ansgar have not lost in 11 games, as West Sioux is the one with a lone defeat. In terms of the Bound power index, these are the first four teams in their classifications, meaning we should be in for some exciting semifinals inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Here is a breakdown of the semifinal games in Class A in Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football Class A Semifinals
Wapsie Valley vs. Saint Ansgar
When the Warriors have the ball: Senior running back Hunter Curley is the man to get the Wapsie Valley offense going, as he has 1,958 yards rushing with 28 touchdowns on the ground this year. Curley is also a threat in the receiving game, catching a touchdown. Caleb Hogan, a junior, has grown into a leader at the quarterback position, throwing for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding three more on the ground.
While the Warriors prefer to run the football with Curley, when they do let Hogan air it out, Landen Moulds has become his No. 1 target. Like Hogan, Moulds is a junior, catching 22 passes for 426 yards with seven receiving touchdowns this year.
When the Saints have the ball: Korben Michels is one of the top running backs in the state, averaging an incredible 15.5 yards per rush. Yes, Michels is the leading rusher and owns an average of almost 16 yards each time he carries the ball. The senior has 1,554 yards and 31 touchdowns on 100 carries.
But Michels is far from the only capable runner, as Saint Ansgar has 3,529 yards and 60 touchdowns on the ground, averaging - yes, averaging - 10.5 per carry. Joe Clevenger has 815 yards and 11 TDs while Connor Mullenbach has 489 and seven more scores.
West Sioux vs. MMCRU
When the Falcons have the ball: Braylon Lopez has had an incredible season for West Sioux. The junior has carried the ball 137 times for 1,317 yards with 13 touchdowns, adding 37 receptions for 678 yards and six more scores. He is the leader for the team in both rushing yards and receiving yards.
Standing next to Lopez in the backfield is senior quarterback Blake Wiggins, who has completed 115 of 177 for 1,75 yards and 23 touchdowns. He is also capable in the rushing game, racking up 570 yards and 13 more scores.
When the Royals have the ball: Eli Harpeneau’s been involved in 36 offensive touchdowns this year, tossing 23 and running in 13 more. He has 1,795 yards in the air and 570 on the ground. Brayson Mulder is the top rusher with 644 yards and seven scores himself.
Michael Schmillen is a touchdown machine, hauling in just 21 passes but 11 of them have gone for scores. Schmillen has 517 yards on those 21 receptions, good for 25 per catch.