Iowa high school football eight-player Top 8 rankings (9/11/2024)

This week's Iowa eight-player rankings

Dana Becker

Here are SBLive’s Iowa high school football rankings for eight-player for the week of Sept. 8:

1. Bishop Garrigan (2-0)

The defending state champions have looked the part, rolling rival St. Edmond while posting a convincing victory over district foe West Bend-Mallard.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0)

After being dethroned last season, the Hawks look like a contender back in their eyes. Remsen St. Mary’s has allowed just 12 points through two games.

3. Iowa Valley (3-0)

A big win over WACO gives the Tigers plenty of early-season momentum.

4. Don Bosco (2-0)

Ahead of a key showdown at Kee, the Dons travel to Riceville this week for their first road game after besting Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Central Elkader.

5. Bedford (2-0)

Two weeks in and the Bulldogs have yet to allow a point, quieting the offenses of Moravia and Murray while averaging 59 points themselves.

6. Lenox (2-0)

Coming off a 41-0 victory vs. Fremont-Mills, the Tigers get their shot at Bedford at home this Friday night.

7. Audubon (2-0)

Outside of a brief slip in 2022, the Wheelers have been in constant motion, posting multiple 10-plus win campaigns.

8. Woodbine (2-0)

The Tigers served notice in Week 1 by pitching a shutout vs. Glidden-Ralston. They followed that up with a 48-12 victory over Boyer Valley.

