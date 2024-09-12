Iowa high school football eight-player Top 8 rankings (9/11/2024)
Here are SBLive’s Iowa high school football rankings for eight-player for the week of Sept. 8:
1. Bishop Garrigan (2-0)
The defending state champions have looked the part, rolling rival St. Edmond while posting a convincing victory over district foe West Bend-Mallard.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0)
After being dethroned last season, the Hawks look like a contender back in their eyes. Remsen St. Mary’s has allowed just 12 points through two games.
3. Iowa Valley (3-0)
A big win over WACO gives the Tigers plenty of early-season momentum.
4. Don Bosco (2-0)
Ahead of a key showdown at Kee, the Dons travel to Riceville this week for their first road game after besting Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Central Elkader.
5. Bedford (2-0)
Two weeks in and the Bulldogs have yet to allow a point, quieting the offenses of Moravia and Murray while averaging 59 points themselves.
6. Lenox (2-0)
Coming off a 41-0 victory vs. Fremont-Mills, the Tigers get their shot at Bedford at home this Friday night.
7. Audubon (2-0)
Outside of a brief slip in 2022, the Wheelers have been in constant motion, posting multiple 10-plus win campaigns.
8. Woodbine (2-0)
The Tigers served notice in Week 1 by pitching a shutout vs. Glidden-Ralston. They followed that up with a 48-12 victory over Boyer Valley.