Former Iowa High School Basketball Standout Bucks Trend, Returning To School

While not quite the “headline-making” news Iowa State women’s basketball fans are waiting for, another former Iowa high school girls basketball standout has confirmed plans to return to the school.

Arianna Jackson, a guard who was a star at Des Moines Roosevelt High School, announced on social media that she will play her senior season in Ames.

“Cyclone Nation has always been home to me,” Jackson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I can’t imagine spending my last year anywhere else. Let’s run it back one more time.”

one more time cyclone nation 😁 pic.twitter.com/O9HY1S4NRH — Arianna Jackson (@a_jackson2205) April 1, 2026

Former Iowa High School Basketball Standout Bucks Trend, Returns To Iowa State

Entering transfer portal has been all the rage for both Iowa State and Iowa women’s basketball players in recent days. Another current Cyclone, All-American Audi Crooks, has yet to announce her intentions for next season as she weighs entering the WNBA Draft, returning to Iowa State or entering the transfer portal.

Jackson, the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2026, started 29 games for the Cyclones this past season, averaging almost seven points per game with 61 made 3-pointers. She ranked in the Top 10 in the country for 3-point percentage at 44.

She averaged over five points and three rebounds as a sophomore after making 24 starts as a true freshman for Iowa State, averaging five points, two assists and two rebounds per game.

Arianna Jackson Comes From Cyclone Legacy

In high school at Des Moines Roosevelt, Jackson was a four-time all-state selection and four-year team captain, scoring 438 points as a senior while adding 193 rebounds, 75 steals and 61 assists.

Jackson was also a three-time track and field state qualifier in four events, earning medals in two of them. She ran three years at the state cross country meet for the Roughriders.

Her father and brother, Hez and Kendell, both played football at Iowa State while her mother, Cory, also attended the school.