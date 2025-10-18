Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.
A-D-M 31, Lewis Central 28
ACGC 55, Riverside 22
A-H-S-T 6, Central Decatur 0
Alburnett 33, Anamosa 14
Ankeny 34, Valley 26
Ar-We-Va 66, CAM 6
Atlantic 35, Harlan 30
Audubon 80, Exira-EHK 16
B-G-M 40, North Mahaska 0
Ballard 30, Bondurant-Farrar 14
BCLUW 48, Postville 0
Beckman 63, Lisbon 0
Bedford 73, Lamoni 0
Belle Plaine 56, Winfield-Mt. Union 42
Bishop Garrigan 56, West Bend-Mallard 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21, Humboldt 0
Boyer Valley 48, Sidney 6
Carroll 63, Perry 7
Cascade 48, Camanche 21
Central Lyon 24, Unity Christian 21
Clarinda 47, Woodward-Granger 0
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 43, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7
Clarksville 50, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 47
Clear Lake 63, Charles City 0
Colo-NESCO 44, GMG 6
Columbus 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Glidden-Ralston 18
Creston 42, Greene County 35
Dallas Center-Grimes 45, Ames 3
Davenport North 47, Davenport West 0
Don Bosco 55, Tripoli 6
Dowling 27, Ankeny Centennial 10
Durant 27, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24
Easton Valley 70, Calamus-Wheatland 18
East Marshall 48, North Cedar 0
East Union 80, Griswold 26
Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Central 6
Emmetsburg 35, East Sac County 0
English Valleys 80, Meskwaki Settlement 20
Fairfield 38, Keokuk 30
Fort Dodge 9, Le Mars 3
Fremont-Mills 55, East Mills 0
Gilbert 55, Des Moines North 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, North Tama 2
Glenwood 41, Jefferson 15
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 74, Harris-Lake Park 14
Grundy Center 49, Eagle Grove 0
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 38, Dike-New Hartford 7
Hempstead 56, Jefferson 48
Hinton 48, Alta/Aurelia 0
Hudson 28, Jesup 14
IKM/Manning 35, West Monona 8
Independence 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Interstate 35 20, Ogden 19
Iowa Valley 60, WACO 20
Janesville 52, Dunkerton 8
Johnston 38, Southeast Polk 37
Kee 54, West Central 0
Kuemper 35, Okoboji 0
Lenox 57, Mormon Trail 0
Liberty 48, Iowa City 29
Lincoln 43, Des Moines East 36
Linn-Mar 21, Cedar Falls 13
Logan-Magnolia 17, Akron-Westfield 6
Lynnville-Sully 20, Earlham 14
Madrid 59, Colfax-Mingo 0
Maquoketa Valley 59, East Buchanan 0
Marion 21, Oskaloosa 13
Martensdale-St. Mary's 44, Nodaway Valley 14
Mediapolis 35, Central Lee 0
Mid-Prairie 59, West Burlington 0
Midland 17, Highland 0
MMCRU 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6
Montezuma 63, Baxter High School 28
Moravia 46, Twin Cedars 20
Mt. Ayr 43, Southwest Valley 0
Nashua-Plainfield 47, Clayton-Ridge 6
Nevada 21, Des Moines Christian 14
Newell-Fonda 17, Siouxland Christian 0
Newman Catholic 48, AGWSR 14
Newton 35, Grinnell 7
North Fayette Valley 45, New Hampton 14
North Polk 38, Carlisle 36
North Scott 51, Burlington 7
North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 0
Northeast 36, MFL MarMac 31
Northwest Webster 41, South Hamilton 12
Norwalk 20, Urbandale 13
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 33, Southeast Valley 7
Osage 42, Forest City 0
PCM 58, Centerville 30
Pekin 43, Columbus 14
Pella 44, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Pella Christian 50, Albia 8
Pleasant Valley 45, Dubuque Senior 14
Pleasantville 56, Panorama 7
Pocahontas 45, South Central Calhoun 31
Prairie 45, Iowa City West 31
Regina 42, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Riceville 62, Rockford 39
Roland-Story 62, Oelwein 6
Seymour 37, Murray 36
Sibley-Ocheyedan 31, Sioux Central 16
Sigourney-Keota 49, Cardinal 0
Sioux Center 29, MOC-Floyd Valley 13
Sioux City East 48, Lincoln 7
Solon 35, Mt. Pleasant 0
South Hardin 35, Central Springs 6
South Tama County 52, Davis County 21
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7
Spirit Lake 33, Lincoln Central 0
Springville 59, Central City 20
St. Ansgar 50, North Butler 0
St. Edmond 24, Kingsley-Pierson 20
St. Mary's 50, North Iowa 13
Stanton 61, Melcher-Dallas 58
Starmont 35, South Winneshiek 32
Tipton 24, Monticello 7
Treynor 48, Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center 29, Shenandoah 22
Underwood 68, Red Oak 13
Union 36, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Van Meter 49, Clarke 7
Wahlert 23, Mt. Vernon 21
Wapsie Valley 42, North Linn 0
Washington 41, Sheldon 14
Washington 42, Fort Madison 15
Waterloo West 45, Marshalltown 13
Waukon 36, Crestwood 34
Waukee 31, Northwest 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waterloo East 7
Wayne 40, Southeast Warren 22
Webster City 35, Algona 21
West Branch 43, Bellevue 20
West Delaware 42, Benton 20
West Fork 55, Lake Mills 12
West Hancock 38, Belmond-Klemme 24
West Lyon 56, Lawton-Bronson 6
West Marshall 44, West Central Valley 7
West Sioux 31, Gehlen Catholic 14
Western Christian 14, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Westwood 21, South O'Brien 20
Williamsburg 48, Knoxville 15
Wilton 38, West Liberty 23
Winterset 41, Saydel 14
Woodbury Central 35, St. Albert 14
Xavier 34, Decorah 0