Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

Robin Erickson

No. 23 Ankeny upset No. 2 Valley on Friday night in a stunning upset with a final score of 34-26.
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.

A-D-M 31, Lewis Central 28

ACGC 55, Riverside 22

A-H-S-T 6, Central Decatur 0

Alburnett 33, Anamosa 14

Ankeny 34, Valley 26

Ar-We-Va 66, CAM 6

Atlantic 35, Harlan 30

Audubon 80, Exira-EHK 16

B-G-M 40, North Mahaska 0

Ballard 30, Bondurant-Farrar 14

BCLUW 48, Postville 0

Beckman 63, Lisbon 0

Bedford 73, Lamoni 0

Belle Plaine 56, Winfield-Mt. Union 42

Bishop Garrigan 56, West Bend-Mallard 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21, Humboldt 0

Boyer Valley 48, Sidney 6

Carroll 63, Perry 7

Cascade 48, Camanche 21

Central Lyon 24, Unity Christian 21

Clarinda 47, Woodward-Granger 0

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 43, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7

Clarksville 50, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 47

Clear Lake 63, Charles City 0

Colo-NESCO 44, GMG 6

Columbus 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Glidden-Ralston 18

Creston 42, Greene County 35

Dallas Center-Grimes 45, Ames 3

Davenport North 47, Davenport West 0

Don Bosco 55, Tripoli 6

Dowling 27, Ankeny Centennial 10

Durant 27, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24

Easton Valley 70, Calamus-Wheatland 18

East Marshall 48, North Cedar 0

East Union 80, Griswold 26

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Central 6

Emmetsburg 35, East Sac County 0

English Valleys 80, Meskwaki Settlement 20

Fairfield 38, Keokuk 30

Fort Dodge 9, Le Mars 3

Fremont-Mills 55, East Mills 0

Gilbert 55, Des Moines North 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, North Tama 2

Glenwood 41, Jefferson 15

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 74, Harris-Lake Park 14

Grundy Center 49, Eagle Grove 0

Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 38, Dike-New Hartford 7

Hempstead 56, Jefferson 48

Hinton 48, Alta/Aurelia 0

Hudson 28, Jesup 14

IKM/Manning 35, West Monona 8

Independence 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Interstate 35 20, Ogden 19

Iowa Valley 60, WACO 20

Janesville 52, Dunkerton 8

Johnston 38, Southeast Polk 37

Kee 54, West Central 0

Kuemper 35, Okoboji 0

Lenox 57, Mormon Trail 0

Liberty 48, Iowa City 29

Lincoln 43, Des Moines East 36

Linn-Mar 21, Cedar Falls 13

Logan-Magnolia 17, Akron-Westfield 6

Lynnville-Sully 20, Earlham 14

Madrid 59, Colfax-Mingo 0

Maquoketa Valley 59, East Buchanan 0

Marion 21, Oskaloosa 13

Martensdale-St. Mary's 44, Nodaway Valley 14

Mediapolis 35, Central Lee 0

Mid-Prairie 59, West Burlington 0

Midland 17, Highland 0

MMCRU 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

Montezuma 63, Baxter High School 28

Moravia 46, Twin Cedars 20

Mt. Ayr 43, Southwest Valley 0

Nashua-Plainfield 47, Clayton-Ridge 6

Nevada 21, Des Moines Christian 14

Newell-Fonda 17, Siouxland Christian 0

Newman Catholic 48, AGWSR 14

Newton 35, Grinnell 7

North Fayette Valley 45, New Hampton 14

North Polk 38, Carlisle 36

North Scott 51, Burlington 7

North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 0

Northeast 36, MFL MarMac 31

Northwest Webster 41, South Hamilton 12

Norwalk 20, Urbandale 13

Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 33, Southeast Valley 7

Osage 42, Forest City 0

PCM 58, Centerville 30

Pekin 43, Columbus 14

Pella 44, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Pella Christian 50, Albia 8

Pleasant Valley 45, Dubuque Senior 14

Pleasantville 56, Panorama 7

Pocahontas 45, South Central Calhoun 31

Prairie 45, Iowa City West 31

Regina 42, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Riceville 62, Rockford 39

Roland-Story 62, Oelwein 6

Seymour 37, Murray 36

Sibley-Ocheyedan 31, Sioux Central 16

Sigourney-Keota 49, Cardinal 0

Sioux Center 29, MOC-Floyd Valley 13

Sioux City East 48, Lincoln 7

Solon 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

South Hardin 35, Central Springs 6

South Tama County 52, Davis County 21

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7

Spirit Lake 33, Lincoln Central 0

Springville 59, Central City 20

St. Ansgar 50, North Butler 0

St. Edmond 24, Kingsley-Pierson 20

St. Mary's 50, North Iowa 13

Stanton 61, Melcher-Dallas 58

Starmont 35, South Winneshiek 32

Tipton 24, Monticello 7

Treynor 48, Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center 29, Shenandoah 22

Underwood 68, Red Oak 13

Union 36, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Van Meter 49, Clarke 7

Wahlert 23, Mt. Vernon 21

Wapsie Valley 42, North Linn 0

Washington 41, Sheldon 14

Washington 42, Fort Madison 15

Waterloo West 45, Marshalltown 13

Waukon 36, Crestwood 34

Waukee 31, Northwest 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waterloo East 7

Wayne 40, Southeast Warren 22

Webster City 35, Algona 21

West Branch 43, Bellevue 20

West Delaware 42, Benton 20

West Fork 55, Lake Mills 12

West Hancock 38, Belmond-Klemme 24

West Lyon 56, Lawton-Bronson 6

West Marshall 44, West Central Valley 7

West Sioux 31, Gehlen Catholic 14

Western Christian 14, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Westwood 21, South O'Brien 20

Williamsburg 48, Knoxville 15

Wilton 38, West Liberty 23

Winterset 41, Saydel 14

Woodbury Central 35, St. Albert 14

Xavier 34, Decorah 0

Robin Erickson
