Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 17, 2025
There are 158 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, October 17, including 24 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as the No. 6 Kuemper Knights take on Okoboji in a battle of two undefeated opponents. Meanwhile, No. 2 Valley faces off with No. 23 Ankeny in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17
With 24 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 8.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 18 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 21 Iowa City West taking Prairie. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 21 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 4 Xavier taking on Decorah. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic taking on Humboldt. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 6 Keumper taking on Okoboji. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 11 Grundy Center taking on Eagle Grove. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Woodybury Central taking on St. Albert. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 36 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Van Buren taking on New London. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
