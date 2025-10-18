Iowa High School Football Playoff Pairings Revealed
Half of the postseason is now officially set for Friday, October 24
The first half of the Iowa high school football playoffs are now set, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced pairings for four classifications.
Teams found out late Friday night if they had made the postseason, and now, they know who they will face.
Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will begin opening round action this Friday, October 24, as 5A, 4A and 3A complete the regular season. Those three classifications join the other four on Friday, October 31 will more playoff games.
All roads for all seven classes lead to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with the state semifinals and championship round games to be played in November.
Here are the first round pairings for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player:
Iowa High School Football Playoff Pairings
Class 2A
- Spirit Lake (3-5) at Cherokee (6-2)
- Grand View (5-3) at Kuemper Catholic (8-0), 5 p.m.
- BHRV (4-4) at Osage (8-0)
- Anamosa (3-5) at Roland-Story (6-2)
- Denver (4-4) at West Branch (6-2)
- North Fayette Valley (3-5) at Mid-Prairie (7-1)
- West Liberty (3-5) at PCM (7-1)
- Pella Christian (2-6) at Clarinda (6-2)
- OABCIG (5-3) at Western Christian (6-2)
- Unity Christian (3-5) at Okoboji (7-1)
- Bellevue (7-1) at Waukon (5-3)
- Woodward-Granger (6-2) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-4)
- Crestwood (4-4) at Alburnett (6-2)
- Dike-New Hartford (5-3) at Wilton (6-2)
- Mediapolis (4-4) at Centerville (7-1)
- South Tama County (5-3) at Van Meter (6-2)
Class 1A
- East Sac County (3-5) at West Lyon (8-0)
- Lawton-Bronson (4-4) at Manson NW Webster (6-2)
- EBF (3-5) at Grundy Center (8-0)
- Central Springs (4-4) at Hudson (4-4)
- Jesup (2-6) at Beckman Catholic (7-1)
- Northeast (3-5) at Regina (8-0)
- Shenandoah (3-5) at West Marshall (6-2)
- Ogden (4-4) at Treynor (7-1)
- Tri-Center (4-4) at Ridge View (5-3)
- Hinton (5-3) at Emmetsburg (6-2)
- Camanche (4-4) at South Hardin (7-1)
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (5-3)
- Union Community (6-2) at Cascade (6-2)
- Interstate 35 (5-3) at Sigourney/Keota (4-4)
- Durant (5-3) at Pleasantville (7-1)
- South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Underwood (6-2)
Class A
- Belmond-Klemme (3-5) at MMCRU (8-0)
- Gehlen Catholic (3-5) at West Hancock (8-0)
- East Marshall (5-3) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)
- Starmont (3-5) at Wapsie Valley (8-0)
- Wapello (5-3) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)
- Earlham (4-4) at Pekin (8-0)
- Logan-Magnolia (5-3) at ACGC (8-0)
- AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (8-0)
- IKM-Manning (6-2) at West Sioux (7-1)
- Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-4) at Newman Catholic (5-3)
- West Fork (6-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (7-1)
- Columbus Community (3-5) at North Linn (7-1)
- Maquoketa Valley (6-2) at Danville (6-2)
- North Butler (4-4) at Madrid (5-3)
- BGM (6-2) at Riverside (6-2)
- Mount Ayr (5-3) at St. Albert (5-3)
EIGHT-PLAYER
- Exira-EHK (4-4) at Woodbine (7-0)
- Moravia (5-3) at Iowa Valley (8-0)
- North Union (4-3) at GTRA (8-0)
- Wayne (7-1) at Bedford (7-1)
- Lenox (5-3) at Audubon (8-0)
- Boyer Valley (6-2) at Southeast Warren (6-2)
- Kingsley-Pierson (6-3) at Bishop Garrigan (8-0)
- Ar-We-Va (5-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)
- WACO (3-5) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
- Collins-Maxwell (6-3) at Don Bosco (5-2)
- Springville (5-4) at Turkey Valley (5-3)
- Janesville (5-4) at Riceville (6-2)
- Fremont-Mills (6-2) at St. Edmond (5-3)
- East Union (6-2) at Montezuma (6-2)
- Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-3) at Clarksville (6-2)
- Belle Plaine (4-4) at Easton Valley (7-1)
