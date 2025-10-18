High School

Iowa High School Football Playoff Pairings Revealed

Half of the postseason is now officially set for Friday, October 24

Dana Becker

Roland-Story quarterback Tucker Hawkins (5) passes the ball against Oelwein during the fourth quarter in the week 8 Iowa high school football at Norseman Stadium on Oct. 17, 2025, in Story City, Iowa.
Roland-Story quarterback Tucker Hawkins (5) passes the ball against Oelwein during the fourth quarter in the week 8 Iowa high school football at Norseman Stadium on Oct. 17, 2025, in Story City, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first half of the Iowa high school football playoffs are now set, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced pairings for four classifications.

Teams found out late Friday night if they had made the postseason, and now, they know who they will face.

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will begin opening round action this Friday, October 24, as 5A, 4A and 3A complete the regular season. Those three classifications join the other four on Friday, October 31 will more playoff games.

All roads for all seven classes lead to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with the state semifinals and championship round games to be played in November.

Here are the first round pairings for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player:

Iowa High School Football Playoff Pairings

Class 2A

  • Spirit Lake (3-5) at Cherokee (6-2)
  • Grand View (5-3) at Kuemper Catholic (8-0), 5 p.m.
  • BHRV (4-4) at Osage (8-0)
  • Anamosa (3-5) at Roland-Story (6-2)
  • Denver (4-4) at West Branch (6-2)
  • North Fayette Valley (3-5) at Mid-Prairie (7-1)
  • West Liberty (3-5) at PCM (7-1)
  • Pella Christian (2-6) at Clarinda (6-2)
  • OABCIG (5-3) at Western Christian (6-2)
  • Unity Christian (3-5) at Okoboji (7-1)
  • Bellevue (7-1) at Waukon (5-3)
  • Woodward-Granger (6-2) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-4)
  • Crestwood (4-4) at Alburnett (6-2)
  • Dike-New Hartford (5-3) at Wilton (6-2)
  • Mediapolis (4-4) at Centerville (7-1)
  • South Tama County (5-3) at Van Meter (6-2)

Class 1A

  • East Sac County (3-5) at West Lyon (8-0) 
  • Lawton-Bronson (4-4) at Manson NW Webster (6-2)
  • EBF (3-5) at Grundy Center (8-0)
  • Central Springs (4-4) at Hudson (4-4)
  • Jesup (2-6) at Beckman Catholic (7-1)
  • Northeast (3-5) at Regina (8-0)
  • Shenandoah (3-5) at West Marshall (6-2)
  • Ogden (4-4) at Treynor (7-1)
  • Tri-Center (4-4) at Ridge View (5-3)
  • Hinton (5-3) at Emmetsburg (6-2)
  • Camanche (4-4) at South Hardin (7-1)
  • Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (5-3)
  • Union Community (6-2) at Cascade (6-2)
  • Interstate 35 (5-3) at Sigourney/Keota (4-4) 
  • Durant (5-3) at Pleasantville (7-1)
  • South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Underwood (6-2)

Class A

  • Belmond-Klemme (3-5) at MMCRU (8-0)
  • Gehlen Catholic (3-5) at West Hancock (8-0)
  • East Marshall (5-3) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)
  • Starmont (3-5) at Wapsie Valley (8-0)
  • Wapello (5-3) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)
  • Earlham (4-4) at Pekin (8-0)
  • Logan-Magnolia (5-3) at ACGC (8-0)
  • AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (8-0)
  • IKM-Manning (6-2) at West Sioux (7-1)
  • Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-4) at Newman Catholic (5-3)
  • West Fork (6-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (7-1)
  • Columbus Community (3-5) at North Linn (7-1)
  • Maquoketa Valley (6-2) at Danville (6-2)
  • North Butler (4-4) at Madrid (5-3)
  • BGM (6-2) at Riverside (6-2)
  • Mount Ayr (5-3) at St. Albert (5-3)

EIGHT-PLAYER

  • Exira-EHK (4-4) at Woodbine (7-0)
  • Moravia (5-3) at Iowa Valley (8-0)
  • North Union (4-3) at GTRA (8-0)
  • Wayne (7-1) at Bedford (7-1)
  • Lenox (5-3) at Audubon (8-0)
  • Boyer Valley (6-2) at Southeast Warren (6-2)
  • Kingsley-Pierson (6-3) at Bishop Garrigan (8-0)
  • Ar-We-Va (5-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)
  • WACO (3-5) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
  • Collins-Maxwell (6-3) at Don Bosco (5-2)
  • Springville (5-4) at Turkey Valley (5-3) 
  • Janesville (5-4) at Riceville (6-2) 
  • Fremont-Mills (6-2) at St. Edmond (5-3)
  • East Union (6-2) at Montezuma (6-2)
  • Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-3) at Clarksville (6-2)
  • Belle Plaine (4-4) at Easton Valley (7-1)

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa