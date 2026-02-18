Iowa Boys High School Bowling State Tournament Fields Set
The fields for the upcoming Iowa High School Athletic Association boys state bowling tournament are now set, as qualifying meets took place around Iowa on Monday.
The boys state bowling tournament begins on Monday, February 23 from Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, Iowa with the Class 3A individuals and 1A team events. On Tuesday, February 24, the 1A individuals and 2A team hit the lanes.
Wednesday, February 25 will be the third and final day of bowling action, as the 2A individuals and 3A team events are held.
Waterloo West, North Scott, Charles City Lead Way Heading Into State
Waterloo West rolled a 3,351 in 3A for the highest score at all of the state qualifying sites, as Waukee, Dubuque Senior and Southeast Polk broke 3,200. Rounding out the field will be Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Hempstead and Valley.
North Scott had the best score in 2A with a 3,222, as ADM, Central DeWitt, Decorah, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Waterloo East and Western Dubuque comprise the remaining qualifiers.
In 1A, Charles City’s 3,215 was the highest score, with Clarke County, Columbus Catholic, Greene County, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Monticello and West Delaware also advancing.
Joey Robel Had Lone 800 Series At Qualifying Meets
As for the individual top scores, Urbandale’s Damien Timm rolled a 777 series in 3A, Jaden Demers of Davenport North had a 793 in 2A and Joey Robel of Charles City cracked 800 in 1A with an 809 series.
Only Lewis Central is back to defend its title in 2A, as the 3A champion - Muscatine - and the 1A winner - Vinton-Shellsburg - did not qualify.