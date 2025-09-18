Iowa High School Football Standout Commits to Iowa
Current Cedar Rapids Prairie High School senior David Fason has made his choice as far as his future is concerned.
Fason, one of the top uncommitted prospects in Iowa high school football, has committed to the University of Iowa.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Fason is a two-way player for the Hawks, lining up at defensive end and tight end. He has recorded 21.5 tackles with 11.5 for loss and six sacks already this year.
Fason also has six receptions for 93 yards with three pancake blocks on offense.
“First and foremost I will like to Thank the Lord,” Fason posted on social media while making his commitment official. “Also family, friends, coaches for giving me this opportunity and with that being said I would like to announce I will be committing to the University of Iowa.”
As a junior, Fason registered 40.5 tackles with 14.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, adding 35 receptions for a team-leading 519 yards with 13 touchdowns.
David Fason Joins List of Fellow Iowa Prep Standouts
Cedar Rapids Prairie opened the year with wins over Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Kennedy on the road before coming up short vs. Bettendorf last week, 14-11. The Hawks take on Waukee Northwest at home this Friday night followed by a meeting at Cedar Rapids Jefferson to close out the month.
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have been stocking up on in-state talent, having already received numerous commits including from players like Julian Manson, Kasen Thomas, Carson NIelsen, Colin Whitters and Noah Daniel.