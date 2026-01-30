Veteran Iowa High School Softball Head Coach Stepping Down
A veteran Iowa high school head softball coach with over 300 career wins has announced she is stepping down from the program.
Cedar Rapids Xavier High School confirmed in a press release that Nikki Gahring will no longer serve as the head softball coach for the team. Gahring went 340-174 in 14 seasons leading the Saints as head coach, having been with the program for the past 21 years overall.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent and lead the Saints program,” Gahring said in the press release. “The players, families, staff and supporters have made this journey incredibly special. Xavier softball will always hold a place in my heart.”
Nikki Gahring Led Cedar Rapids Xavier To Multiple State Softball Tournament Appearances
Under Gahring, Cedar Rapids Xavier made the Iowa high school state softball tournament twice, including this past summer.
“Nikki has poured her heart into Xavier softball and helped elevate the program to where it is today,” Cedar Rapids Xavier activities director Adam McDonnell said. “She has shaped young women, built lasting relationships and made an impact that will be felt for years to come.”
Gahring, a native of Alburnett, Iowa, currently teaches in the Linn-Mar Community School District. She will be taking on a new role within Alburnett Community Schools in the near future.
“As one chapter closes and another one opens, my love and support for the Xavier softball program and all involved will never change,” Gahring said. “Bob Erusha Field is an incredibly special place and has made me the coach I am today. The program is in an amazing space with everything needed to bless the next head coach and to continue the success and elevate the program even more.”
Saints Return Several Key Players Including Maddyn Gates
Cedar Rapids Xavier has started a search for a new head softball coach.
The Saints won their most games in the Bound-era last year, finishing 38-6 with an appearance in the Class 4A state softball tournament, as they fell to eventual champion Pella in the quarterfinals.
Key players such as Braylen Conlon and Katie Pilcher will need to be replaced, by Maddyn Gates, Claire Walter, Abby Driscoll, Jaselle Lang and Callie Luerkens are all slated to return.