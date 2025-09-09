High School

Iowa High School Football Stat Leaders

Dana Becker

City High’s Damari Lacy (6) tackles Iowa City West’s Mikey Moody (2) during a week 1 Iowa high school football game Aug. 29, 2025 at Iowa City City High in Iowa City, Iowa.
City High's Damari Lacy (6) tackles Iowa City West's Mikey Moody (2) during a week 1 Iowa high school football game Aug. 29, 2025 at Iowa City City High in Iowa City, Iowa.

We march forward and into Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season. Through two weeks, there have been many incredible performances from individuals around the state.

Here are the statistical leaders for all classifications combined as of Monday, September 8, 2025. Numbers are taken from those uploaded into the Bound website.

Iowa High School Football Statistical Leaders

(As of September 8, 2025)

Total Touchdowns

  • Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 17
  • Beau Burns, BGM, 15
  • Drew Fisher, English Valleys, 13
  • Keagan Lee, Easton Valley, 12
  • Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 11

Passing Touchdowns

  • Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 10
  • Keagan Lee, Easton Valley, 10
  • Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 8
  • Eli Kampman, Solon, 8
  • Reece Chiabotta, Melcher-Dallas, 8

Rushing Touchdowns

  • Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 12
  • Beau Burns, BGM, 10
  • Hayden Shelman, WACO, 8
  • Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 8
  • Levi Reineke, Boyer Valley, 7

Receiving Touchdowns

  • Callan Messerich, Easton Valley, 6
  • Gavyn Thordarson, Melcher-Dallas, 6
  • Braxton Parks, Council Bluffs Jefferson, 5
  • Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue, 5
  • Sean McCulloch, HLV/TC 5

All-Purpose Yards

  • Beau Burns, BGM, 719
  • Laken Caves, Alburnett, 639
  • Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 635
  • Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, 624
  • Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 576

Passing Yards

  • AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 663
  • Cal Bonifas, Bellevue, 606
  • Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 603
  • Charlie Sager, Camanche, 600
  • Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, 556

Rushing Yards

  • Beau Burns, BGM, 719
  • Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, 561
  • Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 546
  • Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 542
  • Keshawn Wyldon, Burlington, 479

Receiving Yards

  • Callan Messerich, Easton Valley, 328
  • Cael Witt, Tri-Center, 296
  • Braden Dougherty, Belmond-Klemme, 287
  • Zach Nelson, Tri-Center, 277
  • Jade Mielk, Northeast, 276

Total Tackles

  • Levi Reineke, Boyer Valley, 44.5
  • Nick Milburn, Newton, 33.5
  • Devon Ehlers, Ar-We-Va, 28.5
  • Flecher Mick, Albia, 28
  • Paxton Blanchard, Lewis Central, 28

Total Sacks

  • Melakhi Hickey, Waterloo West, 6.5
  • Kade Spotts, OABCIG, 6
  • Kael Blohm, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6
  • David Fason, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5
  • Alec Ducommun, Northwood-Kensett, 4.5

Interceptions

  • Drew Greve, Iowa City Regina, 4
  • Jason Kastner, Logan-Magnolia, 4
  • Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, 3
  • Landon Lindgren, Lamoni, 3
  • Cody Weaver, East Marshall, 3

Published
