Two Iowa High Schools Combine To Form One Football Team

Back in the day, Highland High School and Lone Tree High School in Iowa were combined on the football field.

That will be the case again in 2026, as the two school districts announced a decision to merge high school and junior high school football programs.

According to a report by The Kalona News , school board members and administrators verbally agreed to a shared, combined program. They will compete at the Class A level - the lowest for 11-player football - in Iowa for the coming 2026 season.

“Let’s put the HLT sticker on the helmet right now,” Highland school board vice president Dan Ruth said.

Schools Agree To Merge On The Iowa High School Football Field

A coach has yet to be named to lead the joint program, which will have just two home games this coming season after being forced to cancel games in 2025. Both of those games will be played at Highland’s football field, with the remaining six being contested on the road.

Junior varsity games will be played at Highland, as well, with middle school games taking place in Lone Tree. Officials with the schools hope to have over 40 kids on the varsity team.

Schools Will Compete In The Class A, 11-Player Division Of Iowa High School Football

Lone Tree has been part of the eight-player classification in recent years while Highland has played 11-player football. Highland athletics director Jody Fink did say that the combined enrollment of the two schools would keep them from qualifying for the Class A Iowa high school football playoffs in 2026.

Classifications for Iowa high school football run on two-year cycles, meaning they will be re-classified beginning in 2027.