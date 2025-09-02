Iowa High School Forfeits Remaining 2025 Football Games
According to reports, Siouxland Christian High School has dropped the remaining games on the 2025 football schedule.
The Eagles played Coon Rapids-Bayard last Friday night in Week 1 action, falling 60-0. They accounted for just eight yards passing and ran for negative-28 yards in the lopsided defeat.
That game between Siouxland Christian and Coon Rapids-Bayard was halted at the half, meaning it goes into the record books as a forfeit.
Led by head coach Ryan Gillaspie, Siouxland Christian has won just four games since 2019, including two of those in 2022.
The school issued a statement to SiouxlandProud.com stating player safety was the main factor in the decision.
Player Safety the Reason for Canceling Siouxland Christian's Season
“Siouxland Christian School announces the cancellation of its varsity football season, effective immediately,” the statement read. “This decision follows the first game of the season, which was halted at halftime due to player safety concerns.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes remain our highest priority, leading us to conclude that canceling the season is the most responsible course of action. We commend the dedication, hard work and resilience of our student-athletes, who have shown tremendous commitment to the team.
“We are grateful for the support of our community and are focused on strengthening our football program for future success.”
Siouxland Christian was playing its home games this season roughly 30 minutes outside of Sioux City in Correctionville. Teams within its district have already started to schedule new games for this year.