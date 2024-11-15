Iowa (IAHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff time is nearing state championship week in Iowa high school football.
The postseason continues this week as all classifications are in the semifinal round of playoff football on Thursday Nov. 14, Friday Nov. 15 and Saturday Nov. 16.
Iowa high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Iowa high school football playoff brackets, with semifinal matchups and game times:
Class 5A
Semifinal round matchups
Southeast Polk vs Liberty
7 p.m. Friday
Valley vs Dowling
4 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Semifinal round matchups
North Scott vs North Polk
7 p.m. Thursday
Pella vs Lewis Central
4 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A
Semifinal round matchups
Humboldt vs Mount Vernon
7 p.m. Saturday
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Walhert Catholic
4 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Semifinal round matchups
West Lyon vs Van Meter
1 p.m. Saturday
PCM vs Spirit Lake
10 a.m. Saturday
Class 1A
Semifinal round matchups
Grundy Center vs Wilton
10 a.m. Friday
Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford
1 p.m. Friday
