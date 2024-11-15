High School

Iowa (IAHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Iowa high school football playoff brackets plus semifinal matchups

Brady Twombly

Dowling's Ra'Shawd Davis (24) carries the ball down the field during a playoff game against Ankeny Centennial on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium.
Dowling's Ra'Shawd Davis (24) carries the ball down the field during a playoff game against Ankeny Centennial on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time is nearing state championship week in Iowa high school football.

The postseason continues this week as all classifications are in the semifinal round of playoff football on Thursday Nov. 14, Friday Nov. 15 and Saturday Nov. 16.

>>Iowa high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 high school football playoffs.

Iowa high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Iowa high school football playoff brackets, with semifinal matchups and game times:

Class 5A

Semifinal round matchups

Southeast Polk vs Liberty

7 p.m. Friday

Valley vs Dowling

4 p.m. Friday

Class 5A football bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal round matchups

North Scott vs North Polk

7 p.m. Thursday

Pella vs Lewis Central

4 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A football bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal round matchups

Humboldt vs Mount Vernon

7 p.m. Saturday

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Walhert Catholic

4 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A football bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal round matchups

West Lyon vs Van Meter

1 p.m. Saturday

PCM vs Spirit Lake

10 a.m. Saturday

Class 2A football bracket

Class 1A

Semifinal round matchups

Grundy Center vs Wilton

10 a.m. Friday

Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford

1 p.m. Friday

Class 1A football bracket

Class A football bracket

Class 8-Man football bracket

