Blake Fox, Dreshaun Ross Make History At Iowa High School State Wrestling
Two new members joined an exclusive company on Saturday night as the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships concluded in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
Osage’s Blake Fox and Dreshaun Ross from Fort Dodge Senior High became the latest wrestlers to win four individual state wrestling championships. Fox accomplished his feat in Class 2A at 150 pounds while Ross ended the night in 3A at heavyweight.
They became the 33rd and 34th wrestlers to ever win four titles.
Fox scored a major decision in the finals while Ross, the No. 1 heavyweight in the country who has committed to Oklahoma State, won by technical fall.
Complete results can be found on Track Wrestling.
Don Bosco Makes It Eight Straight, But Denied History
In 1A, it was almost a night for Don Bosco to never forget, as the Dons nearly became the first school to win seven individual titles.
Earlier in the meet, Don Bosco clinched an eighth consecutive team title, adding to the state dual crown they won a couple of weeks back.
Standing atop the podium for the Dons were Ty Martin, Kaiden Belinsky, Hendrix Schwab, Hayden Schwab, Dawson Youngblut and Ethan Christoffer. Kyler Sallis was denied the seventh and record-breaking title, falling to Carter Wright from Woodbury Central.
Youngblut, a junior who is committed to Iowa, won his third state title while Belinsky and the Schwab brothers each won their second.
Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold ended his high school career with his third straight state title, as the future Northern Iowa Panther won it all at heavyweight with a record of 55-0.
Southeast Polk Handles Business, Retains 3A Team Title
The state’s largest classification, 3A, continues to be ruled by Southeast Polk, as the Rams walked out of Casey’s Center with a team title and five individual golds.
Amir Newman-Winfrey, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Wil Oberbroeckling and Justis Jesuroga were crowned winners. DeSalvo, a junior, earned his third title while Woody and Jesuroga each won championship No. 2.
Bettendorf’s Jake Knight sent his father out with a three-time champion, winning his third title. Dan Knight, the long-time head coach of the program, announced he was retiring following the state tournament.
In a battle of defending champions, Maximus Dhabolt of Ankeny Centennial defeated Jaxon Miller of Carlisle at 175 pounds, 7-4. Dhabolt was the 157-point champion a year ago when Miller claimed the 165-pound crown.
Mac Crosson captured his second state title for Indianola, earning a 4-2 decision over Calvin Rathjen of Ankeny in the finals at 165 pounds. Crosson finished the season a perfect 35-0.
Gavin Landers Remains Unbeaten As Two Share Team Crown
Along with Fox, Gavin Landers from Denver claimed his third state title as a junior, keeping his chances alive to join the four-timers club.
Landers, unbeaten in his career, defeated Carter Cajthaml of New Hampton/Turkey Valley in the finals at 138 pounds, 11-3. He finished the season 58-0 after going 46-0 as a sophomore and 46-0 as a freshman.
There have been six wrestlers go unbeaten throughout their Iowa high school careers including current Iowa Hawkeye heavyweight Ben Kueter and the aforementioned Knight, who wrestled for Clinton.
Boden White, a teammate of Landers, earned his second state title, as did Dylan Williamson from Van Meter and Mason Koehler of Glenwood.
The team title in 2A was shared between reigning state dual champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Decorah after Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont erased a 9.5-point deficit heading into the finals.