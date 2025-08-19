Iowa Lands Top National High School Wrestling Event
Dubbed “Wrestletown USA,” Coralville, Iowa will play host to one of the top high school wrestling events of the year.
Who’s Number One will take place from the Xtream Arena in Coralville on October 11. The event will stream live on FloWrestling.
This marks the 13th year for Who’s Number One, which brings together the top-ranked prep wrestlers from around the country to go head-to-head, determining who is the official No. 1 ranked individual heading into the fall season. Boys compete in NCAA folkstyle while girls wrestle freestyle.
“Coralville and the broader Iowa City area have justly earned their reputation as ‘Wrestletown USA,’” said Travis Shives, GM of FloWrestling. “There’s no better venue to elevate Who’s Number One than at Xtream Arena, where wrestling culture is woven into the community’s fabric, and there’s no better home to showcase the event than FloWrestling.”
Wrestletown USA has Hosted Several Marquee Events
Along with hosting duals for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the area has hosted the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships and other marquee wrestling tournaments over the years.
The 2024 Who’s Number One event included the likes of Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Melvin Miller, Heather Crull and Bella Williams. Bassett was previously committed to wrestle for the Hawkeyes before deciding to open his recruitment back up.
Among those currently ranked near the top of their respective weight classes are Iowa commit Harvey Ludington, who wrestles for Brick Memorial in New Jersey, Fort Dodge Senior High three-time state champion Dreshaun Ross, an Oklahoma State commit, Coby Merrill of JW North out of California, who has committed to Iowa State, and Michael Mocco, who will join Ludington at Iowa and is a senior-to-be at Cardinal Gibbons in Florida.