Donnybrook Concludes With Boys Championships Awarded
As another snowstorm hit the state of Iowa, many of the top wrestlers from around the Midwest squared off with one another at the Dan Gable Donnybrook on Saturday from Coralville, Iowa and the Xtream Arena.
Girls champions were crowned at the multi-state event on Friday, with the boys doing the same roughly 48 hours later.
Three-time Fort Dodge Senior High state champion and Oklahoma State University commit Dreshaun Ross was awarded the title of 2025 Dan Gable Donnybrook Boys Outstanding Wrestler. The title was the second for Ross at the event, as he missed his junior season recovering from offseason surgery.
Ross scored a technical fall over Andrew Hine of Waukee in an all-Iowa final at heavyweight.
States bringing teams to the Donnybrook included Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and Nebraska.
Several Other Iowans Claim Donnybrook Titles
Competing at home, several Iowa high school wrestling standouts ended their two-day run at the Donnybrook atop the podium, as Ty Martin of Don Bosco, Alexander Pierce from Iowa City West, Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco and Lincoln Jipp from Bettendorf joined Ross as champions.
Making it to the finals and placing second were Carew Christensen of Waukee Northwest, Hendrix Schwab from Don Bosco, Brayden Koester of Bettendorf and Hine.
Martin earned a 9-7 decision over AJ Woerpel of Hortonville at 106 pounds, as Pierce picked up a major decision vs. Allen Woo from Lombard Montini at 120 pounds, 10-2.
Youngblut bested Miller Spies out of Staley at 144, 1-0, and Jipp picked up a fall vs. Jimmy Talley from Lincoln-Way West at 215 pounds.
2025 Dan Gable Donnybrook Boys Results
106
- 1st Place Match - Ty Martin (Don Bosco) 5-0 won by decision over AJ Woerpel (Hortonville) 4-1 (Dec 9-7)
- 3rd Place Match - Sebastian Gracia (Chicago (Mt. Carmel)) 7-2 won by decision over Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge) 3-2 (Dec 1-0)
113
- 1st Place Match - Erik Klichurov (Lombard (Montini)) 6-0 won by decision over Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest) 4-1 (Dec 8-3)
- 3rd Place Match - Ethan Phanmanivong (Shakopee) 48-5 won by decision over Kaiden Belinsky (Don Bosco) 2-2 (Dec 4-2)
120
- 1st Place Match - Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) 5-0 won by major decision over Allen Woo (Lombard (Montini)) 5-1 (MD 10-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Colin Abordo (Huntley) 8-1 won by disqualification over Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Preparatory School) 3-2 (DQ)
126
- 1st Place Match - Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard (Montini)) 7-0 won by decision over Hendrix Schwab (Don Bosco) 4-1 (Dec 7-1)
- 3rd Place Match - Aidan McClure (Aurora (Marmion Academy)) 8-3 won by major decision over Brody Koselke (Chicago (Mt. Carmel)) 3-2 (MD 8-0)
132
- 1st Place Match - Nicholas Garcia (Aurora (Marmion Academy)) 12-0 won by decision over Jason Hampton (Joliet (Catholic Academy)) 7-1 (Dec 14-9)
- 3rd Place Match - Trevor Christenson (Basehor-Linwood HS) 5-1 won by major decision over William Du Chemin (Wilmot Union) 3-2 (MD 12-3)
138
- 1st Place Match - Zach Stewart (Aurora (Marmion Academy)) 11-0 won by tech fall over Cael Puderbaugh (Basehor-Linwood HS) 4-1 (TF-1.5 3:07 (21-5))
- 3rd Place Match - Cody Trevino (Bettendorf) 4-1 won by tech fall over Jeran Gilge (Bondurant-Farrar) 3-2 (TF-1.5 2:28 (19-3))
144
- 1st Place Match - Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco) 5-0 won by decision over Miller Sipes (Staley) 6-1 (Dec 1-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Demetrios Carrera (Aurora (Marmion Academy)) 10-1 won by injury default over Kam Luif (Lombard (Montini)) 5-2 (Inj. 0:00)
150
- 1st Place Match - Kieran Akerson (Creighton Preparatory School) 5-0 won by injury default over Kamden Hooper (Odessa) 4-1 (Inj. 4:25)
- 3rd Place Match - Calvin Miller (Shakopee) 18-8 won by decision over Chase Nobiling (Antioch) 4-5 (Dec 8-6)
157
- 1st Place Match - Jet Brown (Odessa) 5-0 won by decision over Justin Wardlow (Lockport (Twp.)) 8-2 (Dec 4-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar) 4-1 won by decision over Kaleb Griffith (Creighton Preparatory School) 3-2 (Dec 4-2)
165
- 1st Place Match - Liam Kelly (Chicago (Mt. Carmel)) 9-0 won by tech fall over Radic Dvorak (Huntley) 5-1 (TF-1.5 5:21 (22-6))
- 3rd Place Match - Jackson Barron (Shakopee) 42-6 won by fall over Murphy Beyer (Freedom) 3-2 (Fall 3:22)
175
- 1st Place Match - Kyler Walters (Shakopee) 48-6 won by major decision over Brayden Koester (Bettendorf) 3-1 (MD 10-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Jackson Barron (Shakopee) 42-6 won by fall over Murphy Beyer (Freedom) 3-2 (Fall 3:22)
190
- 1st Place Match - Jimmy Mastny (Woodstock (Marian)) 9-0 won by major decision over JT Smith (Creighton Preparatory School) 4-1 (MD 17-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Joseph Heim (Shakopee) 50-9 won by tech fall over Jesse Egli (Fort Dodge) 3-2 (TF-1.5 5:32 (19-3))
215
- 1st Place Match - Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf) 4-0 won by fall over Jimmy Talley (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)) 7-2 (Fall 3:22)
- 3rd Place Match - Luke Boersma (Aurora (Marmion Academy)) 9-1 won by decision over Kane Willey (Iowa City, City High) 2-2 (Dec 7-1)
285
- 1st Place Match - Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge) 4-0 won by tech fall over Andrew Hine (Waukee) 5-1 (TF-1.5 2:57 (21-5))
- 3rd Place Match - Tyson Martin (La Crosse Aquinas) 4-1 won by tech fall over Owen Shea (Antioch) 6-3 (TF-1.5 3:41 (21-4))