Iowa Prep Records First Career NFL Interception On Monday Night Football
A former Iowa high school football standout recorded his first career interception on Monday Night Football.
Jack Cochrane, a standout at Mount Vernon High School, picked off former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders, 28-7.
Cochrane, a 6-foot-3, 236-pound linebacker, recorded the interception as the Commanders were looking to punch in a late score. On the play prior to the pick, Cochrane tackled Jeremy McNichols for his third tackle of the game.
In his fourth season with the Chiefs, Cochrane has played in 54 games, recording over 40 combined tackles with a pass defended in his career.
Cochrane made the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, picking up two Super Bowl rings during his career so far. He resigned with the team during the offseason earlier this year.
Jack Cochrane was Two-Way Star for Mount Vernon
At Mount Vernon, Cochrane was a two-time all-stater who helped his team finish as state runners-up in 2015 and reach the state semifinals the following season. He was a key two-way starter, rushing for 2,505 yards and recording 1,110 yards receiving while scoring a school record 406 points thanks to 52 rushing touchdowns and 14 more receiving scores.
On defense, Cochrane had 218 career tackles, seven sacks and seven interceptions. He also returned kicks and punts while wrestling, playing baseball and competing in track and field.
After high school, Cochrane attended the University of South Dakota where he played in 46 games with 327 total tackles recorded including five sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He picked off six passes and forced three fumbles.