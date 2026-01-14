High School

Rising Sophomore Transfers To Defending Iowa 5A State Football Champions

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic wins the Class 5A Iowa high school football championship on Nov. 21, 2025, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
A rising prospect among Iowa high school football offensive linemen has made a decision on his future.

Calub Jett, who played for Des Moines Roosevelt High School on the football field this past fall, announced on social media that he is transferring to Dowling Catholic High School. The Maroons captured the Class 5A Iowa high school football state championship this season.

“I have officially transferred from Roosevelt to Dowling,” Jett posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon, “ready to keep growing in my journey while thanking God for every opportunity.”

Jett ranked first in 5A among sophomores with 42 pancake blocks this past season. He was fourth overall in 5A in that category and ranked 11th in the state. Those numbers came in eight games played, as the Roughriders finished 2-6.

According to Bound and the official Des Moines Roosevelt football roster, Jett is 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds. He made second team all-conference and was an all-district honorable mention pick.

Dowling Catholic, a multi-time state champion in 4A when it was the largest classification in Iowa high school football, won its first 5A state title this past year under legendary head coach Tom Wilson.

The Maroons are slated to return players such as quarterback Ethan La Cava, running backs Grayson Pennington and Henry Smid, wide receiver Beau Williams, and defensive players Carlos Blount Jr., Jeremiah Roberson and Brady Hagan.

