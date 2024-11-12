High School

Iowa state football playoffs: Looking ahead to the Class 1A semifinals

Grundy Center seeks another title when they face Wilton while Hinton and Dike-New Hartford collide in other semifinal in 1A

Dana Becker

Tiernan Vokes is back for Grundy Center, as the Spartans seek another state championship.
Grundy Center has dominated over the past few years, capturing state football championships at multiple classifications. Now, the Spartans can add another when they meet Wilton in one of the Class 1A semifinals. The other will see Hinton take on perennial power Dike-New Hartford.

Here is a closer look at both Class 1A semifinal round games: 

Class 1A Semifinals

(Friday, November 15)

Wilton vs. Grundy Center, 10 a.m.

Grundy Center has made the UNI-Dome a second home, reaching six straight finals while capturing back-to-back 1A gold in dominating fashion. Last year, they rolled MFL MarMac, 42-0, for the fifth title in program history. The Spartans haven’t lost since the 2021 title game to West Hancock, reeling off 37 consecutive wins. 

Since 2018, Grundy Center is 70-5 overall, meaning Wilton knows they will have to be well-prepared for everything thrown at them. Judd Jirovsky has thrown for 1,919 yards with 22 touchdowns, adding another 15 scores with his legs. Brody Zinkula leads the team with 644 yards on the ground while Tiernan Vokes has 52 receptions for 953 with 15 TDs.

Wilton features an impressive duo in Drew Keith and Owen Hassell. Keith, a senior QB, has 1,867 yards in the air and 21 scores to go along with 533 yards and four TDs on the ground. Hassell, also a senior, has rushed for 1,206 yards and scored 22 touchdowns

Jordan Dusenberry, one of three players with over 360 yards receiving, is a ballhawk in the secondary. He ranks among the state leaders with eight interceptions and is also averaging 20 yards per kickoff return and 12 yards per punt return.

Hinton vs. Dike-New Hartford, 1 p.m.

It seems like every couple of seasons, Dike-New Hartford puts it all together and makes a deep run. Back in 2021, they finished 11-1 overall, reaching the state semifinals before a close loss to West Sioux. They also had 1-loss seasons in 2012, ‘13, ‘18 and ‘19 while winning seven games each of the past two years. 

Noah Borcherding is the cog to the wheel on offense, carrying the ball 175 times for 1,603 yards with 27 touchdowns. Colin Meester has thrown for 1,100 yards with 14 touchdowns against just one interception, as Carson Costello and Devon Lotts both have over 300 yards receiving and 10 combined scores. 

For Hinton, who has its most wins in a season since 2015, it starts and ends with Gabe Anderson. The senior has rushed for over 1,100 yards with 15 TDs, adding 935 yards and 10 scores with his arm. Cole Friessen has 700-plus yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns while Kyle Leary is the leading receiver.

