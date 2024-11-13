Iowa state football playoffs: Looking ahead to the Class 2A semifinals
Much like in Class 5A with Southeast Polk, many saw defending 2A state champion Van Meter fall during the regular season and wonder if the run was over. Well, the Bulldogs answered the call and are back two wins away from securing a fifth title overall and fourth consecutive in multiple classes.
Here is a closer look at both Class 2A semifinal round games:
Class 2A Semifinals
(Saturday, November 16)
PCM vs. Spirit Lake
Since a season-opening loss to 3A Algona, who reached the state quarterfinals, Spirit Lake has not lost. They have run right past North Fayette Valley and Osage since escaping with a 31-27 victory over Cherokee. PCM comes into the semis with a perfect record, as they are beating teams by an average of almost 41 points per game.
For the Indians, Caden Lundt has two excellent targets to work with in the passing game in Dylan and Ethan Stecker. Ethan Stecker is an Iowa State commit to play defense where he has 21 tackles for loss and six sacks on the year, while Dylan Stecker leads Spirit Lake with 47 receptions for 887 yards and 15 TDs. Lundt has thrown for 2,173 yards and 34 touchdowns, adding four more scores on the ground.
The Mustangs have scored over 50 five times and eclipsed 40 in each of their last five games. Gavin VanGorp has thrown for 1,460 yards with 27 touchdowns on 84 completions, as Riley Graber has 12 touchdowns on 25 receptions. Adrien Robbins is the lead back, racking up over 1,900 yards on the ground, over 300 in the air and 27 TDs.
West Lyon vs. Van Meter
After claiming the 1A state title in 2021, the Bulldogs moved up to 2A and did not skip a beat. They have won both championships since, including a thrilling 24-21 victory over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock last year. But that is in the past, as this group wants to make a name for themselves.
Led by seniors Jay Haley, Garrett Cole and Caleb Moore, Van Meter has shutout its last two opponents in the playoffs, besting Anamosa and West Marshall by a combined score of 78-0. Haley has thrown for almost 1,500 yards while rushing for another 492 with 22 combined TDs. Cole has 930 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground with Moore catching 33 passes for 682 and six scores to go along with 129 and three out of the backfield.
West Lyon, meanwhile, is a perfect 11-0 and has not played a game decided by fewer than 13 points since a late September win over Western Christian. Bryson Childress, a senior, has completed 68 of 96 passes for 1,215 yards with 18 TDs, adding another 527 and nine scores on the ground. Evan Hildring is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing, sitting at 942 with 13 scores.