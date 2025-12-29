High School

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025

Teams finish up 2025 and look towards stretch run in 2026

Dana Becker

Johnston's Adaya Phillips (20), Dowling’s Ellie Muller (23) and Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) look to the basket after a pair of Dowling free throws on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School.
Johnston's Adaya Phillips (20), Dowling’s Ellie Muller (23) and Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) look to the basket after a pair of Dowling free throws on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the calendar flips to 2026, the Iowa girls high school basketball season prepares for a hectic and exciting run towards March Madness.

Johnston, the two-time defending Class 5A state champions, finished up unbeaten and kept its win streak intact, holding down the No. 1 spot in the power rankings.

Dowling Catholic, who lost to the Dragons in the finals last year and dropped a close regular season contest, are second followed by Dallas-Center-Grimes, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025

1. Johnston (Class 5A, 9-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: The Dragons stretched their win streak to 60 with wins over Dowling Catholic and Urbandale.

2. Dowling Catholic  (5A, 8-1)

Previous Rank: No. 2

Last Week: A three-point loss to Johnston only motivated the Maroons to handle Waukee, 61-41, three nights later.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes  (4A, 8-0)

Previous Rank: No. 3

Last Week: The week featured double-digit wins over Des Moines Roosevelt and Oskaloosa.

4. Council Bluffs St. Albert  (1A, 8-0)

Previous Rank: No. 4

Last Week: Two more wins for the defending 1A state champs, who are allowing just 36 points per game.

5. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 5-0)

Previous Rank: No. 5

Last Week: After holding Le Mars to 18, the Crusaders dropped Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 67-39.

6. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 9-0)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: Dominating 59-14 win over Aplington-Parkersburg sends Go-Hawks into holiday season perfect.

7. Waukee Northwest  (5A, 5-3)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: Nice bounce-back for the Wolves over Waukee and Southeast Polk.

8. Maquoketa  (3A, 6-2)

Previous Rank: No. 8

Last Week: Signature win for Maquoketa, as they beat Norwalk, 76-71.

9. Treynor  (2A, 7-0)

Previous Rank: No. 9

Last Week: The Cardinals have reeled off seven straight, averaging over 60 per night.

10. Bishop Garrigan  (1A, 6-1)

Previous Rank: No. 12

Last Week: Outside of a nine-point loss to 5A Valley, the Golden Bears have won by an average of 34 points per game.

11. Newell-Fonda  (1A, 5-0)

Previous Rank: No. 13

12. Maquoketa Valley  (2A, 5-0)

Previous Rank: No. 14

13. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 6-2)

Previous Rank: No. 15

14. North Polk  (4A, 5-1)

Previous Rank: No. 16

15. Clear Creek-Amana (7-0)

Previous Rank: No. 17

16. Cherokee  (3A, 5-1)

Previous Rank: No. 19

17. Denver  (2A, 5-1)

Previous Rank: No. 20

18. Iowa City West  (5A, 4-3)

Previous Rank: No. 21

19. Iowa City High  (5A, 7-2)

Previous Rank: No. 22

20. Norwalk  (4A, 7-1)

Previous Rank: No. 11

21. Des Moines Christian  (3A, 7-2)

Previous Rank: No. 23

22. Hinton  (2A, 6-1)

Previous Rank: No. 24

23. Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (1A, 6-1)

Previous Rank: No. 25

24. Cedar Falls (5A, 6-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

25. Cedar Rapids Prairie  (5A, 4-2)

Previous Rank: No. 10

Dropped out: No. 18 Spirit Lake.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa