Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
As the calendar flips to 2026, the Iowa girls high school basketball season prepares for a hectic and exciting run towards March Madness.
Johnston, the two-time defending Class 5A state champions, finished up unbeaten and kept its win streak intact, holding down the No. 1 spot in the power rankings.
Dowling Catholic, who lost to the Dragons in the finals last year and dropped a close regular season contest, are second followed by Dallas-Center-Grimes, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 9-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The Dragons stretched their win streak to 60 with wins over Dowling Catholic and Urbandale.
2. Dowling Catholic (5A, 8-1)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: A three-point loss to Johnston only motivated the Maroons to handle Waukee, 61-41, three nights later.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: The week featured double-digit wins over Des Moines Roosevelt and Oskaloosa.
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Two more wins for the defending 1A state champs, who are allowing just 36 points per game.
5. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: After holding Le Mars to 18, the Crusaders dropped Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 67-39.
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 9-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: Dominating 59-14 win over Aplington-Parkersburg sends Go-Hawks into holiday season perfect.
7. Waukee Northwest (5A, 5-3)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: Nice bounce-back for the Wolves over Waukee and Southeast Polk.
8. Maquoketa (3A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: Signature win for Maquoketa, as they beat Norwalk, 76-71.
9. Treynor (2A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Cardinals have reeled off seven straight, averaging over 60 per night.
10. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Last Week: Outside of a nine-point loss to 5A Valley, the Golden Bears have won by an average of 34 points per game.
11. Newell-Fonda (1A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 13
12. Maquoketa Valley (2A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 14
13. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 15
14. North Polk (4A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
15. Clear Creek-Amana (7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 17
16. Cherokee (3A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 19
17. Denver (2A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 20
18. Iowa City West (5A, 4-3)
Previous Rank: No. 21
19. Iowa City High (5A, 7-2)
Previous Rank: No. 22
20. Norwalk (4A, 7-1)
Previous Rank: No. 11
21. Des Moines Christian (3A, 7-2)
Previous Rank: No. 23
22. Hinton (2A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
23. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 25
24. Cedar Falls (5A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A, 4-2)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Dropped out: No. 18 Spirit Lake.