Iowa state high school playoffs: Top seeds Humboldt, West Hancock survive close encounters to advance
The first full Friday night of playoff prep football action here in Iowa brought with it thrilling finishes and a handful of upsets, as teams continued to march towards the UNI-Dome.
In Class 3A, Humboldt, who earned the No. 1 spot in the Ratings Percentage Index, put together a late drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a game-winning field goal by Karson Rubel. The Wildcats knocked off district and North Central Conference rival Clear Lake, 13-10, and will now meet Solon in the quarterfinals.
Solon advanced with a 34-27 win over Benton Community while Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Nevada, Dubuque Wahlert, Independence, Algona and Mount Vernon will all join them. Independence made sure a new champion would be crowned, rallying for a 21-14 win over Williamsburg.
West Hancock, the defending champions in A, survived vs. MMCRU, 28-21, and will now get Woodbury Central in a rematch of the finals. Woodbury Central clipped Le Mars Gehlen, 21-19.
The other matchups in A will see ACGC take on Tri-Center, Saint Ansgar meet Maquoketa Valley and Lisbon take on Madrid.
Iowa City Liberty had no trouble in 5A, downing Waukee, 31-14, while North Polk handled Fort Dodge in 4A, 36-6. West Lyon took care of Western Christian in 2A, 42-7, and defending 2A state champion Grundy Center topped West Branch, 42-7.
In eight-player, Lenox roughed up Ar-We-Va, 41-6, while defending champion Bishop Garrigan pushed its win streak to 22 with a 47-12 triumph over Riceville.
First/Second Round Results
Class 5A
Iowa City Liberty 31, Waukee 14
West Des Moines Dowling 41, Cedar Falls 21
Ankeny Centennial 52, Iowa City High 28
Iowa City West 21, Bettendorf 16
Southeast Polk 24, Pleasant Valley 21
West Des Moines Valley 31, Sioux City East 28
Johnston 49, Waterloo West 14
Ankeny 47, Linn-Mar 21
Class 4A
North Polk 46, Fort Dodge 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Norwalk 14
Decorah 15, Newton 14
North Scott 26, Western Dubuque 7
Pella 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Gilbert 21, Waverly-Shell Rock 14
Lewis Central 28, Ballard 10
ADM 43, Spencer 13
Class 3A
Humboldt 13, Clear Lake 10
Solon 34, Benton 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 17
Nevada 21, Sioux City Heelan 14
Dubuque Wahlert 41, Davenport Assumption 0
Independence 21, Williamsburg 14
Algona 49, Harlan 6
Mount Vernon 42, Carroll 6
Second Round
Class 2A
West Lyon 42, Western Christian 7
Carroll Kuemper 24, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14
Monroe-PCM 48, Greene County 6
Mid-Prairie 35, Mediapolis 14
Spirit Lake 42, Osage 14
North Fayette Valley 28, Crestwood 6
Van Meter 48, West Marshall 0
Anamosa 48, West Burlington, Notre Dame 20
Class 1A
Grundy Center 42, West Branch 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Dike-New Hartford 55, South Hamilton 22
South Hardin 27, Emmetsburg 20
Hinton 21, OABCIG 14
Underwood 21, Treynor 20
Iowa City Regina 35, Woodward-Granger 14
Wilton 40, MFL MarMac 14
Class A
West Hancock 28, MMCRU 21
ACGC 41, Mount Ayr 14
Tri-Center 58, Riverside 13
Woodbury Central 21, Le Mars Gehlen 19
Saint Ansgar 18, Wapsie Valley 0
Maquoketa Valley 38, Nashua-Plainfield 13
Lisbon 56, Bellevue 12
Madrid 33, Pekin 0
Eight-Player
Lenox 41, Ar-We-Va 6
Montezuma 32, Bedford 28
Bishop Garrigan 47, Riceville 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Janesville 48
Don Bosco 48, WACO 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Iowa Valley 32
Remsen St. Mary's 42, CAM 6
Audubon 42, Woodbine 18
Quarterfinal Round Pairings
Class 5A
Friday, Nov. 8 Games
Ankeny at Iowa City Liberty
Ankeny Centennial vs. West Des Moines Dowling at Mediacom Stadium
Iowa City West at Southeast Polk
Johnston at West Des Moines Valley
Class 4A
Friday, Nov. 8 Games
Cedar Rapids Xavier at North Polk
North Scott at Decorah
Gilbert at Pella
ADM at Lewis Central
Class 3A
Friday, Nov. 8 Games
Solon at Humboldt
Nevada at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Independence at Dubuque Wahlert
Mount Vernon at Algona
Class 2A
Friday, Nov. 8 Games
Carroll Kuemper at West Lyon
Mid-Prairie at Monroe-PCM
North Fayette Valley at Spirit Lake
Anamosa at Van Meter
Class 1A
Friday, Nov. 8 Games
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Grundy Center
South Hardin at Dike-New Hartford
Underwood at Hinton
Wilton at Iowa City Regina
Class A
Friday, Nov. 8 Games
Woodbury Central at West Hancock
Tri-Center at ACGC
Maquoketa Valley at Saint Ansgar
Madrid at Lisbon
Eight-Player
Thursday, Nov. 7 Games
Montezuma at Lenox
Edgewood-Colesburg at Bishop Garrigan
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco
Audubon at Remsen St. Mary's