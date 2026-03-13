Ballard Earns 3A Boys State Title In A Thriller

Jude Gibson has nothing but ice water running through his veins.

Gibson, a senior for Ballard, calmly stepped to the free throw line with 0.2 seconds left in regulation, sinking both shots to tie it and force overtime in the Class 3A championship vs. Raccoon River Conference rival ADM.

He also had a key steal late in overtime, sending the Bombers to their first-ever title, 43-39. This marked the first overtime game in a championship since 2012.

Gibson had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Parker Miller scored 17 points and nine rebounds, and Easton Ersland added seven points, eight rebounds and blocked five shots.

Another Double-Double For Trey Bryte

For ADM, Trey Bryte had 14 points and 17 rebounds, with Hudson Lorensen adding 11 points. Hudson Shull tallied seven points and four rebounds.

It was a case of both teams knowing the other very well, as they split a pair of regular season meetings. The offenses struggled throughout, with both teams shooting in the low 30s in tersm of percent while going just 3-for-35 from the 3-point arc.

Hudson Lorensen From ADM Named Captain Of All-Tournament Team

Lorensen was named captain of the all-tournament team, as Bryte, Gibson, Ballard’s Evan Abbott and Jaidyn Coon from Storm Lake joined him.

Coming Up Next....

Championship games of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament continue with the Class 4A title game featuring Cedar Falls vs. Johnston. In 1A, St. Edmond meets Bellevue Marquette while Kuemper Catholic and Unity Christian close things out in 2A.