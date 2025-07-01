High School

No change at the top of the new Iowa high school baseball rankings

Dowling Catholic’s Jack Barrett (6) leads off as Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Grant Mather (5) plays defense in the Class 4A Iowa high school state baseball championship Friday, July 26, 2024 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
With the regular season winding down and the postseason fast approaching, the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings saw no change at the top.

All four classifications feature the same No. 1 team as the prior week, with mainstays Pleasant Valley (Class 4A), Dubuque Wahlert (3A), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A).

In fact, that means wire-to-wire runs at the top for Underwood and Remsen St. Mary’s, as this was the final poll release for those two. Dubuque Wahlert has also held the top spot since the preseason, but 4A and 3A will have one more release.

The postseason begins this coming weekend for the smaller classes.

Here are the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Class 4A

1. Pleasant Valley; 2. Sioux City East; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Iowa City Liberty; 5. Johnston; 6. Iowa City High; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Waukee; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Indianola.

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Ballard; 5. Bishop Heelan; 6. Benton; 7. Carlisle; 8. Saydel; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Class 2A

1. Underwood; 2. Pleasantville; 3. Van Meter; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Mediapolis; 6. Chariton; 7. West Lyon; 8. Iowa City Regina; 9. Grundy Center; 10. Sumner-Fredricksburg.

Class 1A

1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Sigourney; 3. Lynnville-Sully; 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 5. North Linn; 6. Saint Ansgar; 7. Martensdale-St. Marys; 8. Don Bosco; 9. Kee; 10. Mason City Newman.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

