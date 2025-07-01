Latest Iowa high school baseball rankings
With the regular season winding down and the postseason fast approaching, the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings saw no change at the top.
All four classifications feature the same No. 1 team as the prior week, with mainstays Pleasant Valley (Class 4A), Dubuque Wahlert (3A), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A).
In fact, that means wire-to-wire runs at the top for Underwood and Remsen St. Mary’s, as this was the final poll release for those two. Dubuque Wahlert has also held the top spot since the preseason, but 4A and 3A will have one more release.
The postseason begins this coming weekend for the smaller classes.
Here are the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. Pleasant Valley; 2. Sioux City East; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Iowa City Liberty; 5. Johnston; 6. Iowa City High; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Waukee; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Indianola.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Ballard; 5. Bishop Heelan; 6. Benton; 7. Carlisle; 8. Saydel; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Class 2A
1. Underwood; 2. Pleasantville; 3. Van Meter; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Mediapolis; 6. Chariton; 7. West Lyon; 8. Iowa City Regina; 9. Grundy Center; 10. Sumner-Fredricksburg.
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Sigourney; 3. Lynnville-Sully; 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 5. North Linn; 6. Saint Ansgar; 7. Martensdale-St. Marys; 8. Don Bosco; 9. Kee; 10. Mason City Newman.