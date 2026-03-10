Iowa Boys State Basketball: Johnston Stuns Waukee NW In 4A

The second day of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament started off with an upset, as Johnston stunned Waukee Northwest in the Class 4A quarterfinals from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Led by Tino Daye’s 15 points, the Dragons knocked off the Wolves and Landon Davis and Colin Rice, who are headed to Illinois and Nebraska, respectively. Along with Daye, Nicare Cavil scored 14 and Joshua Jenkins added 10.

Despite being undersized to Rice and Davis, Johnston held its own on the glass, including several key offensive rebounds that helped them secure a spot in the semifinals.

For the Wolves, Rice scored 17 points, Mack Heitland had nine and Davis finished with eight to go along with 11 rebounds. Davis, though, was just 1-for-5 shooting from the field, as Waukee Northwest made just seven field goals outside of Rice.

The second quarter ultimately decided the contest, as Johnston outscored Waukee Northwest, 17-9, to take an eight-point lead into the break. The Dragons shot 64 percent in the quarter and buried three 3-pointers.

Every Johnston player who saw the court had at least two rebounds, led by six from Darren Grandon. Jenkins and Emri Jones each had four.

Tournament action can be viewed live on the IAHSAA website.

Up Next…

The final 4A quarterfinal will see Waukee take on Cedar Rapids Prairie, followed by the start of the 1A quarterfinals. Those matchups include St. Edmond vs. Woodbine, Bellevue vs. Burlington Notre Dame, Boyden-Hull vs. MMCRU and Bishop Garrigan vs. Bellevue Marquette.