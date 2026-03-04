Final Two Brackets Set For Iowa Boys High School State Tournament
The final two brackets for the Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament were set, as Class 4A and Class 3A held substate championship games on Tuesday night.
In 4A, top-ranked and undefeated Cedar Falls scored a 66-39 decision over Linn-Mar, as they will take on Urbandale in the quarterfinals in Des Moines, Iowa at the Casey’s Center on Monday, March 9.
Joining the Tigers in the field will be Dowling Catholic, Dubuque Senior, Waukee Northwest, Johnston, Waukee and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Both Urbandale and Johnston pulled road upsets, as Urbandale knocked off Ames, 48-43, and Johnston did the same to Des Moines Roosevelt, 43-40.
Dowling Catholic bested Norwalk by 16 to move on, Dubuque Senior downed Muscatine, Waukee Northwest eliminated Ankeny, 82-64, Cedar Rapids Prairie edged North Scott by five and Waukee trounced Council Bluffs Lincoln, 61-47.
Cedar Rapids Xavier Punches 3A State Tournament Ticket
The final 3A game was played in Dubuque, as Cedar Rapids Xavier topped Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 66-53.
Officials moved the contest to avoid being played at the same time as the girls state tournament game featuring Dubuque Wahlert Catholic.
Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament pairings for Class 4A and Class 3A. The Class 2A and Class 1A pairings were previously announced.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9
- Dowling Catholic (20-3) vs. Dubuque Senior (21-2), 5:30 p.m.
- Cedar Falls (22-0) vs. Urbandale (14-8), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
- Waukee Northwest (20-4) vs. Johnston (15-8), 10:30 a.m.
- Waukee (21-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-5), 12:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
- Cedar Falls/Urbandale winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Dubuque Senior winner, TBA
- Waukee Northwest/Johnston winner vs. Waukee/Cedar Rapids Prairie winner, TBA
Championship
Friday, March 13
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9
- Ballard (23-1) vs. Gilbert (16-8), 10:30 a.m.
- Pella (21-4) vs. Carroll (20-5), 12:15 p.m.
- ADM (22-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8), 2 p.m.
- Storm Lake (23-2) vs. Solon (23-2), 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
- Ballard/Gilbert winner vs. Pella/Carroll winner, TBA
- ADM/Cedar Rapids Xavier winner vs. Storm Lake/Solon winner, TBA
Championship
Friday, March 13
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 1 p.m.