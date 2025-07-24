High School

Libby Winters Makes ESPN’s Top Plays

PCM’s OF earns spot with home run-robbing catch

Dana Becker

Libby Winters of PCM made an incredible catch against the fence at the Iowa high school state tournament Wednesday.
Libby Winters of PCM made an incredible catch against the fence at the Iowa high school state tournament Wednesday. / IGHSAU/X

Libby Winters did everything she could to help PCM upset top-seed Dubuque Wahlert at the Iowa high school state softball tournament Wednesday.

And while it might not have been enough, Winters did earn herself a spot on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays with her performance.

The centerfielder went up against the fence on a potential home run for Dubuque Wahlert, coming down with the ball after snagging it before it went out of reach.

Winters was the No. 2 play for the day. She went 2-for-4 with a run scored in hte game, coming on in relief to try and help the Mustangs rally. 

