Libby Winters Makes ESPN’s Top Plays
PCM’s OF earns spot with home run-robbing catch
Libby Winters did everything she could to help PCM upset top-seed Dubuque Wahlert at the Iowa high school state softball tournament Wednesday.
And while it might not have been enough, Winters did earn herself a spot on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays with her performance.
The centerfielder went up against the fence on a potential home run for Dubuque Wahlert, coming down with the ball after snagging it before it went out of reach.
Winters was the No. 2 play for the day. She went 2-for-4 with a run scored in hte game, coming on in relief to try and help the Mustangs rally.
